Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Bucks, Fiserv Forum to host career fair July 30

By Julia Marshall
 3 days ago
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum will be hosting a career fair on July 30, the Bucks announced Thursday.

The fair will take place from 10 a,m. until 2 p.m. in the Fiserv Forum atrium.

A press release states the Bucks and Fiserv Forum will be hiring to fill retail, security, housekeeping, and guest experience positions. All roles are year-round and part-time.

Any interested applicants must be willing to work nights, weekends, and holidays.

Positions start at $14 an hour and will increase to $15 per hour after six months of service, a news release states.

All applications must be submitted online, and you also must bring a copy of your resume to the job fair.

For more information to apply, click here.

