Guilderland Public Library news: All Aboard for Summer Reading

“O ceans of Possibilities” summer reading for all ages is going swimmingly! You can earn prizes for reading by the pool, at the beach, or in your backyard this summer! Make sure to log all of your reading in Beanstack through Wednesday, Aug. 24 at: https://guilderlandlibrary.org/adultsrp for adults, and https://guilderlandlibrary.org/srp for kids and teens.

Registration for summer reading programs opens two weeks in advance on the Events Tab of guilderlandlibrary.org, and is required for most programs. Don’t delay – spots tend to fill up fast!

Cruise Week July 25-30 features:

Cruise Party & Games – Tuesday, July 26 and Wednesday, July 27 from 3 to 4:30 and 7 to 8:30 p.m. All aboard the GPL Cruise Ship for this family-friendly event! We’ll have activities on every “deck,” including crafts, a dance party and karaoke, and a variety of fun games. Register for one date/time slot for up to six people in your group.

Cruise Week Trivia (Bingo Style) – Thursday, July 28, at 6:30 p.m. Gather a team of up to four and come play our version of Bingo mashed up with cruise ship trivia! We’ll ask questions about cruises, drinks, oceans, creatures, pop culture, and more! We’ll have two $50 gift cards to The Book House to win, and mocktails to sip—come aboard and set sail with us!

Lost Radio Rounders Sing Songs from the Sea! – Saturday, July 30, from 2 to 3:15 p.m. These multi-talented 2022 Eddies Award-nominated Americana artists (Tom Lindsay–vocals, guitar; Michael Eck– mandolin, vocals; Paul Jossman–banjo, vocals) will regale us with sea shanties, sailing songs, jokes, poems, trivia, and ballads. Don’t miss this special performance, sure to put a smile on your face, and a tap in your toe! No registration required, just drop in.

Mythical Sea Creatures Week Aug. 1-5 includes:

Preschool Activity Kit – Little ones can create and color their very own mermaid crown, and enjoy special surprises with this themed kit. Sign up, then pick up your kit Tuesday, Aug. 2 to Saturday, Aug. 6.

Fused Glass – Children entering grades 1-3 are invited to make a sun catcher OR sea creature using child-safe glass on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 2:30 p.m. The Studio for Art and Craft will fire them and return your project in one week for pick-up at the Library.

Outdoor Storytime in our Literary Garden on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 10:30 a.m. will feature a mermaids and not-so-scary sea monsters theme for infants through age 5. We’ll read books, sing songs, and have a fun time!

Percy Jackson Trivia – Friday, Aug. 5, at 3 p.m. Calling all Camp Half-Blood heroes in grades 7-12: are you a true Percy Jackson fan? Prove it – sign up for several rounds of Percy Jackson trivia with us! Everyone who attends will walk away with a copy of the new Rick Riordan Presents book!

Green Reads: The Blue Wonder

Unravel some of the intriguing mysteries of the deep blue ocean with The Blue Wonder. Author Frauke Bagusche, a marine biologist and diver, delivers a fascinating deep-sea dive on several interesting marine factoids. She stirs our affinity for the sea, and our commitment to protecting this vital habitat. All are welcome to join the discussion! Pick up your copy of the book at the Adult Information desk, then register to join our meetup via Zoom on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m.

Foundation Golf Tournament

The Guilderland Library Foundation is hosting their annual golf tournament on Monday, Aug. 22, at Pinehaven Country Club. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. with a 9 a.m. start. The $165 cost covers 18 holes, golf cart, lunch at the turn, and 19th hole celebration. The deadline to register is Monday, Aug. 1. Non-golfers can join the 19th Hole Celebration BBQ dinner for $50. Please see https://bit.ly/GLFGolf2022 or email guilderland

libraryfoundation@gmail.com for further details.

— Luanne Nicholson