ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langhorne, PA

Family calls for Sesame Place to fire Rosita performer, accuses theme park of racism

By Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Outrage has spread after a viral video showed a costumed performer at Sesame Place visibly dismiss two 6-year-old Black girls on Saturday. Now, the family is calling on the theme park to fire the employee.

In the video, posted to Instagram by Jodi Brown, "Sesame Street" character Rosita is shown high-fiving a white child and woman – but then gesturing “no” and walking away from Brown's daughter and niece, who had their arms stretched out for a hug and high-five during the parade at Sesame Place in Langhorne, outside Philadelphia.

"THIS DISGUSTING person blatantly told our kids NO then proceeded to hug the little white girl next to us! Then when I went to complain about it, they looking at me like I'm crazy," Brown wrote in her post Saturday. “I will never step foot in @sesameplace ever again."

In a news conference Wednesday near Sesame Workshop, the New York nonprofit behind “Sesame Street," the family's legal team called for the immediate firing of the employee who dismissed the two girls.

This week: Sesame Place park apologies after Rosita character appeared to dismiss two Black girls

"Today is a day of accountability," the family's lawyer, Houston-based trial attorney B’Ivory LaMarr, said to reporters. "What has taken place at Sesame Place this past Saturday, and the months and years prior, is utterly disgusting and unacceptable."

LaMarr's law office confirmed to USA TODAY early Thursday that LaMarr had communicated with the counsel for Sesame Place but that no lawsuit had been filed yet. Updates were expected in the coming days.

"All options are on the table," LaMarr said Wednesday. "The last thing we want to do is file a lawsuit. ... This is not about money, but they do need to take responsibility and make sure these girls get the adequate care that they deserve.”

For now, the family's attorney said Wednesday, the family is calling on Sesame Place to fire the employee, take care of the health and mental health expenses for the two girls after the incident, and issue a "genuine and authentic" apology – not a "watered-down" explanation.

In an initial statement shared on social media Sunday, Sesame Place said that the park and its employees stand for “inclusivity and equality in all forms" and that the "costumes our performers wear sometimes make it difficult to see at lower levels and sometimes our performers miss hug requests from guests."

Sesame Place added: "The Rosita performer did not intentionally ignore the girls and is devastated by the misunderstanding."

In California: What Sesame Place San Diego aims to do differently with autistic guests in mind

Still, many expressed outrage online, and some called for a boycott of the amusement park. On Monday, the park issued a second statement , apologizing again and promising that it was “taking action to do better." That action would include inclusivity training for employees, the park said.

“We reject any notion that the performer’s actions this past Saturday was anything short of intentional. I know our Black girls are magic, but I didn’t know that they were invisible. We are tired of your excuses, we are tired of justifications," LaMarr said Wednesday in response to Sesame Place's statements. "We will not tolerate racism in this country. ... We most definitely will not tolerate it in our theme parks directed at our children."

Brown and activist Tamika Mallory, co-founder of social justice organization Until Freedom, who also joined Wednesday's news conference, strongly criticized Sesame Street's apologies for not taking further responsibility.

“I feel like the apologies were not genuine,” Brown, who was at the news conference with her niece Nylah, added on Wednesday. “Me, my niece and my daughter (Skylar) have all suffered ... discriminatory behavior which we should not have to endure in these days and times.”

What's everyone talking about?: Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Mallory said Sesame Place's statements showed "gaslighting and complete disrespect." She also called on SeaWorld, who owns and operates the Sesame Place theme park, to speak up and take action.

USA TODAY reached out to SeaWorld for additional comments on Thursday.

In addition to what the Brown family experienced on Saturday, LaMarr said, his office – as well as Mallory's office and the office of civil rights lawyer Ben Crump – has since received numerous reports from families who say they have experienced similar, racist incidents at the theme park over the years from various costumed characters.

"We’ve come to learn that what took place Saturday is not an anomaly, but what we’ve seen is business as usual – to deny, to defend and to delay accountability," LaMarr said.

In a statement sent to USA TODAY Thursday evening, Sesame Place wrote that, "We sincerely and wholeheartedly apologize to the Brown family for what they experienced. To be very clear, what the two young girls experienced, what the family experienced, is unacceptable. It happened in our park, with our team, and we own that. It is our responsibility to make this better for the children and the family and to be better for all families."

Sesame Place also said that it had been in contact with the Brown family through LaMarr, and had offered to meet in person. Sesame Place maintained that the park was "taking action and are reviewing our practices to identify necessary changes" – including the mandatory training for all employees. The statement did not address the family's call for the Rosita performer's firing.

Contributing : The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Family calls for Sesame Place to fire Rosita performer, accuses theme park of racism

Comments / 64

cranky franky
2d ago

This is a lesson on how to use your kids as tools to make money thru frivolous lawsuits. The race card always seems to win.

Reply(3)
36
Translator
1d ago

Instead of acting like an adult and telling her children she loves them and that's what matters, she uses them and traumatizes them in the hopes of free money

Reply
11
dean Miller
1d ago

This why they have that 'No hugging' rule....Six Flags in Illinois was sued, because the kid hugged the performers leg, made him trip, and fell on the kid ! Kid was hurt... Some of those costumes can weigh up to #70lbs....with very little viability!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Mother who claims her daughter was 'ignored' by Sesame Street's Rosita because they are black is an 'anti-racism trainer' and friends with AOC: Threatens to sue as theme park bows to woke mob and vows to introduce racial bias training

A mom who claims her black child was 'ignored' by a costumed character at Sesame Place amusement park is a self-proclaimed 'anti-racism trainer' who is friends with left-leaning politicians such as AOC and Elizabeth Warren. The fuming mother, identified as Philadelphia social activist Leslie Mac, has since retained an attorney...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
California, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Langhorne, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
BIN: Black Information Network

Mall Slammed For 'Racist' Display Showing Black Man Preparing To Be Hanged

The Galleria at Sunset Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada is under fire for what many are calling a "racist" railroad display. According to a news release from the National Action Network, per 8NewsNow, “community members are outraged that a racist train display showing a Black man being prepared to be hung was tolerated and allowed at the mall for hundreds of children, families & community members to see.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamika Mallory
Person
Ben Crump
The Independent

Voices: Don’t be surprised by Derek Chauvin’s insulting message to George Floyd’s children

George Floyd changed America. The very fabric of American society was altered in nine minutes and 29 seconds, by the protests that followed, and by the division it caused between those who believe that Black lives matter and those who believe “blue” lives do instead. Floyd never meant to be a martyr, but unfortunately, he became one.Some feel as if Floyd and his family received justice when Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years for the murder of Floyd — after all, when cops commit acts of violence against people of color, they’re hardly ever held accountable. Take a look...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sesame Place#Sesame Workshop#Theme Park#Amusement Park#Racism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
TMZ.com

Family Says New Sesame Place Video Undermines Park's Explanation

The Black family whose children were snubbed by a Sesame Place character says new footage pokes holes in the theme park's initial explanation for the humiliating incident. Remember, in response to the initial viral video ... Sesame Place put out a statement saying its Rosita character "confirmed that the 'no' hand gesture seen several times in the video was not directed to any specific person, rather it was a response to multiple requests from someone in the crowd who asked Rosita to hold their child for a photo which is not permitted."
TV & VIDEOS
101.1. The Wiz

Sesame Place Vows Bias Training As More Racist Videos Surface

Sesame Place, a Sesame Street-themed amusement park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, is now under fire after more damning videos have surfaced following viral footage showing a costumed character from the beloved show ignoring two young Black girls during a parade on Saturday. The uproar started after the children’s mother took to...
LANGHORNE, PA
thesource.com

Charlamagne Criticizes Parents Telling Their Kids To Help Them in a Fight in the “Put Your Shoes On” Challenge

The “Put Your Shoes On” challenge is the latest viral sensation on TikTok. In the challenge, parents capture their kid’s reactions as they ask them to come outside to help them in a fight. Many kids are ready to go to war with another kid to help defend their parents, while others try to figure out a different solution, and others just cry.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

545K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy