Perks and Rec: July 21

By Sara Beth Bolin, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Chic jeans from Levi's, Madewell, Rag & Bone and more are all discounted at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. Reviewed/Nordstrom

There is truly nothing I love more than a good pair of jeans. And when you find the right pair, they're almost worth wearing in this heat. Almost.

If you're still searching for your denim soulmate, you're in luck: we've found huge sales on jeans this week. Get Madewell jeans for just 50 bucks (including my all-time favorite pair ) during their end-of-season sale, or hit up Nordstrom for major savings on Levi's , Good American , Rag & Bone , and more.

Not looking for jeans? We've rounded up today's best deals on Amazon . And Nordstrom Rack cardholders can get an extra 25% off of already discounted deals.

Save well, y'all.

— Sara Beth Bolin, Newsletter Writer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Perks and Rec: July 21

