ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Horse rescued from canal on Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community

By Kyle Norris
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11184p_0gnivMwP00

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A horse is okay after it found itself stuck in a canal on the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community.

Salt River Project water master Kristen Keim was working an area of the Arizona Canal on July 9 when she noticed the horse standing in waist-deep water.

"The horse was near one of our equipment entrance ramps and did not appear to be in distress and was even blowing bubbles with its nose," said Keim. "It was a very warm morning, and I didn’t think twice about it being in the water as we often see the wild horses in the area enter the canal to cool off."

Keim left the area and came back later to find the horse still in the canal, facing the same direction but a little bit further out in the water.

"I hadn’t realized earlier that morning that it was kneeling on all four knees. I grew concerned that it may be injured, stuck in some mud or that it couldn’t get its footing as the moss can be slippery," Keim said. "Once I realized that he could be injured and knowing the history of the beloved Salt River wild horse population, I was determined to get him out of the water."

Keim initially tried to get the horse out on her own. While it was not scared of her, she could not get the horse out of the water on her own.

After calling her colleague and fellow water master Chris Crosland to help, Keim then turned to what SRP called a "wild west approach."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GFALU_0gnivMwP00

"I retrieved a rope from my truck and tied a large loop in the end. I was able to lasso him and pull him a few feet towards the ramp," Keim said. "I teamed up with Chris, using the rope and the pole to carefully pull the horse and help shuffle his legs up the ramp. It took some time, but he finally gathered his footing and made his way safely up the ramp. Eventually, he crossed the canal road, into the shade and began eating some brush. I watched him disappear into the trees."

SRP is using the horse rescue to remind people of canal safety tips. They warn to not get in canal water for any reason. Swimming, canoeing, kayaking, water skiing and tubing are also prohibited in canals.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC15 Arizona

Valley sees dust storm and flooding Sunday

Some areas south of Phoenix were flooded after some brief showers Sunday morning. SR238 was closed after a few cars stalled while trying to pass through floodwaters. "It's a dry, dry reservation. You know, we hardly get rain and when we do, it ends up like this. We love it," says one Sweetwater resident.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Community Cares: Bidders for Critters Auction at the Phoenix Zoo

The Phoenix Zoo is one of the largest nonprofit zoos in the country, relying largely on donations to care for its animals. The Bidders for Critters Auction is an opportunity for the community to help out, give back, and get behind the scenes. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Fountain Hills dog rescue seeks home for duo from Mexico

Sophia and her brother, Kino, are from Mexico and Rescue Pals, a dog rescue in Fountain Hills, picked them up the end of October 2020. These amazing dogs are looking for a new home together. “When we got them they were so scared of everybody and everything,” volunteers said. “They...
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
Lifestyle
Maricopa, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Maricopa, AZ
Pets & Animals
City
Pima, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
East Valley Tribune

Mesa braces for big water cuts in 2023

New action announced by the federal government in June to keep water levels above critical levels in Lakes Powell and Mead may result in serious cuts to water supplies in Arizona cities beginning in 2023 – including Mesa. That’s earlier than many local water managers expected to see big...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Storms hit parts of Arizona, rain expected overnight in Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Parts of Arizona felt the effects of the monsoon on Sunday evening but the Valley is still waiting for rain. A dust storm made its way through Dolan Springs, which is northwest of Kingman. A viewer sent us a video of rain in Morenci, which is northeast of Safford. There was some blowing dust in the Casa Grande area around 6 p.m. and the National Weather Service issued a dust storm advisory for most of the Phoenix area, but nothing really materialized. Our weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Day from Sunday into Monday due to the storms.
ARIZONA STATE
luxurytravelmagazine.com

10 Top Places to Live in Arizona

If you're considering moving to the Grand Canyon State, you're in luck. Arizona offers great weather, stunning landscapes, and endless activities. There's something for everyone in Arizona -- it's a great state for young professionals looking to get their start, families wanting to raise a family, or retirees looking to settle down. Here are 10 of the best places to live in the state.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Canals#Arizona Canal#Water Skiing#Az#Salt River Project#Srp
themesatribune.com

Wild Horse Pass is upping its appeal to locals

If you haven’t been to Gila River Resorts & Casinos Wild Horse Pass just south of Ahwatukee Foothills lately, you might not know what the ubiquitous TV ads that promise a glitzy Las Vegas-style experience are referring to. And in fact, it boasts a range of new offerings designed...
CHANDLER, AZ
luxury-houses.net

A Fabulous Spanish Eclectic Custom Home in Scottsdale with Multiple Living and Entertaining Areas Asks $5,250,000

The Home in Scottsdale, a magnificent retreat has so many special enhancements offering spectacular views of the McDowell Mountains is now available for sale. This home located at 9820 E Thompson Peak Pkwy UNIT 824, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Lisa Westcott (Phone: 480-229-3455) at Silverleaf Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Greater Flamingo chicks begin to hatch at Phoenix Zoo

Keepers at the Phoenix Zoo have extra reasons to be celebrating during 2022's National Zookeepers Week, as grater flamingo checks have started to hatch, for the first time in the zoo's history. FOX 10 Photojournalist Brian Kae has a look.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Timothy Rawles

The cotton gins of Pinal County are as much a part of the Arizona

The Big Tin Cotton Gin in Queen CreekThe Big Tin Cotton Gin. Dotted along the Pinal County landscape are big tin buildings with large facades and crimped walls. They are usually isolated in areas surrounded by nothing but the Arizona dirt. These grey behemoths are cotton gins and may look like weather-worn eyesores, but they are very much an important part of Arizona’s past and present.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Woman hit by boat propeller at Lake Pleasant

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A woman had to be airlifted to the hospital Friday afternoon after she was struck by a boat propeller at Lake Pleasant. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to the lake at about 3 p.m. for calls of a leg injury. A woman had apparently been injured by a boat propeller and needed to be rushed to the hospital.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Travel the World with These Three West Valley Restaurants

As the food scene grows throughout the Valley, the west side of Phoenix continues to surprise customers with mouthwatering dishes from across the globe. Check out these three unique places to have your next meal. Get a Taste of India at India Garden. India Garden is one of the only...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Matty G’s burgers explode with flavor and originality; served in a family-focused atmosphere

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Oftentimes, when people set out to achieve their dreams, it requires a leap of faith. For Matthew Gorman, his dreams consisted of the following: food. Gorman, the owner of Matty G’s, has always been a foodie and worked in the restaurant industry as a secondary job until finally taking that first leap of faith when he opened his first restaurant in California in 2008. With running the restaurant as his main job, Gorman went through his fair share of trials and tribulations. When things didn’t work out with his first endeavor, Gorman decided to take another leap of faith by opening Matty G’s in 2016.
MESA, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Water Cutbacks have Come to Scottsdale: Will You Be Impacted?

Water is a precarious subject here in Arizona; we all know that it may be a major problem in the next few decades but live our lives like it’s not. We probably know that our major sources up north are at essentially record low levels but we’re not trying to prevent new people from coming here. We have written about it often, but relatively little changes.
ABC15 Arizona

Arizona roofers battle sun and heat while on the job

PHOENIX — We see them all the time installing or replacing shingles under the brutal Arizona sun, but for roofers, including those employed by Lyons Roofing in Phoenix, it's part of the job. Rhonda LaNue, Lyons Roofing Executive Vice President, says she wants the job done safely, especially with...
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy