Lockport motorcycle collision leaves one dead

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Wednesday motorcycle collision has left one 73-year-old man dead in the town of Royalton, according to the New York State Police.

The victim, Frank O. Butcher, of Lockport, NY was traveling eastbound on Akron Road when he struck a deer that entered the roadway.

Butcher was coherent with only minor injuries at the scene of the accident, but went into cardiac arrest while being transported to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

Butcher eventually succumbed to his injuries while en route to the hospital.

The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office will do an autopsy to determine the exact cause of Butcher's death.

This investigation is still ongoing.