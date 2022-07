Despite all the criticisms on LeBron James and the struggles the Los Angeles Lakers had in 2021-22, Malik Monk wouldn’t change anything about his lone year with the team. After leaving LA and signing a two-year deal with the Sacramento Kings this offseason, Monk opened up about his time with the Lakers that saw him record a career year. He credited James for his incredible rise, noting how the 37-year-old pushed him elevate his game and take it to the next level.

