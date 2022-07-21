ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Report: UK clearly overwhelmed by surge in migrant crossings

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DBEQh_0gniuMyc00

Britain's response to growing numbers of migrants crossing the English Channel on small boats is poor and officials are clearly overwhelmed on some days, an independent inspection found in a report published Thursday.

The review by David Neal, the chief inspector of borders and immigration, was among critical reports published this week on the British government's handling of migration and asylum-seekers.

Authorities have been struggling to cope with an increasing flow of people fleeing countries such as Afghanistan, Somalia and Iraq to seek asylum and better opportunities in the U.K. Since the start of the year, around 15,100 people have reached British shores after crossing the English Channel — one of the world's busiest shipping lanes — from France in unseaworthy vessels like rubber dinghies. The figure is almost double the 7,735 recorded last summer.

On April 13, 651 people made the crossing in 18 boats — the highest daily total so far this year.

“The volume is unprecedented, and on some days the system is clearly overwhelmed," Neal said.

“Systems, processes and resourcing pathways, which months into the crisis should be routine, codified, auditable and familiar, have been delivered at 'best effort.’ This is not good enough," he added.

Neal described the department's data as “inexcusably awful” and said its security check equipment was “often first generation and unreliable.”

More than 200 migrants absconded from secure hotels after arriving in Britain in just four months, his report found, and some didn't have their biometrics recorded.

The inspector said his report was submitted to Home Secretary Priti Patel in February and should have been published in April. He said he was “frustrated” by the way the Home Office sat on his findings for months.

The Home Office said it has accepted all of Neal’s recommendations and it has already changed the way it managed migrants arriving in small boats.

A separate independent report, also published Thursday, said U.K. border officials have been “ineffective” and “possibly counter-productive” in preventing migrants from making small boat journeys to British shores.

That review, by former Australian immigration minister Alexander Downer , said the U.K. Border Force's boats aren't designed for conducting search and rescue operations.

The charges of incompetency came amid criticism of Britain's increasingly tough measures to try to stop the small boat crossings. In April, the government agreed on a controversial deal with Rwanda to deport some migrants who entered the U.K. illegally to the east African country.

The first such deportation flight was scheduled to take off last month, but the plane was grounded after a last-minute intervention from the European Court of Human Rights.

Opponents, including Church of England leaders and the U.N. refugee agency, have condemned the move as immoral and inhumane.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany

The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Downer
Person
Priti Patel
The Independent

Boris Johnson throws grenade while visiting Ukrainian troops training in Yorkshire

Photographs taken during a visit by Boris Johnson to meet Ukrainian soldiers being trained in the UK capture the prime minister joining in with traning drills - which at one point saw him throw a grenade.Mr Johnson visited the troops in North Yorkshire who were being trained as part of the support being offered by the UK to the embattled eastern European country in its fight against the ongoing Russian invasion.The pictures, released today by Downing Street, show the outgoing prime minister speaking to the Ukrainian and British troops, and posing with artillery, including grenades and machine guns.Mr Johnson...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Somalia#Rwanda#Uk#The English Channel#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
U.K.
Country
Iraq
The Independent

Biden says Pentagon thinks Pelosi’s Taiwan trip ‘not a good idea’ after China warns of ‘forceful measures’

Joe Biden has said Pentagon does not support Nancy Pelosi’s reported scheduled visit to Taiwan, a day after China warned of “forceful measures”.Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after getting down from Air Force One, Mr Biden said he is planning to speak to Chinese president Xi Jinping as he cast doubts over the fellow Democrat’s trip to Taiwan.“I think that the military thinks it’s not a good idea right now, but I don’t know what the status of it is,” the president said when asked about the House Speaker’s potential visit.“I think I’ll be talking to President Xi within...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Putin has suffered ‘epic fail’ in Ukraine, head of MI6 says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suffered an “epic fail” in Ukraine and his forces may have to “pause” in the coming weeks, the head of MI6 has said.Richard Moore, the chief of the UK Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), said the war was “obviously not over” but the Russian invaders may be starting “to run out of steam”.Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum in the US, he said: “I think he has suffered a strategic failure in Ukraine. It is obviously not over.“He has obviously made, and the Russian forces have made, some incremental progress over recent weeks and months but it...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

America Is Running Out of ‘COVID Virgins’

I am on a mission to preserve the most valuable item in my home: my fiancé, who has never had COVID. Through sheer luck and a healthy dose of terror, he made it through the first pandemic year without getting sick. Shielded by the J&J vaccine and a Moderna booster, he dodged infection when I fell ill last November and coughed up the coronavirus all over our cramped New York City apartment. Somehow, he ducked the Omicron wave over the winter, when it seemed as though everyone was getting sick. And in the past few months, he has emerged unscathed from crowded weddings, indoor dinners, and flights across the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Heathrow Airport passport queues ‘visible manifestation’ of systemic Border Force failures, report finds

Hours-long queues for passport checks at Britain’s busiest airport are a “visible manifestation” of systemic Border Force failures a review has found.A report commissioned by Priti Patel said issues with long-term planning and ineffective recruitment mean that checkpoints at Heathrow Airport are not properly staffed.It warned that queues had been more than three hours long at some points during the review period, and that maximum time targets had been suspended after being repeatedly breached.“The long queues are the visible manifestation of more systemic issues, many of which apply to Border Force as a whole,” said reviewer Alexander Downer.“Queues at...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

758K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy