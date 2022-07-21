Brother of Thatcher Ave. shooting victim charged with killing him

A New York City corrections officer has been charged with the murder of a Bronx teenager who had allegedly been playing with a “bead blaster” air gun. NYPD officers found Raymond Chaluisant, 18, with a gunshot wound to the face in the passenger seat of a car on Grand Concourse and East Tremont at around 1.35am on Thursday morning, a spokesperson told The Independent in a statement. He was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.It was later determined that Mr Chaluisant had been shot half a mile away on the corner of Cross Bronx Expressway and Morris Avenue. Corrections guard Dion Middleton,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO