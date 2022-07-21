ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brother of Thatcher Ave. shooting victim charged with killing him

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

The shooting happened early in the morning on July 11.

