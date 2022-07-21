Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams opening Raleigh location

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Bulls (51-42) picked up a 5-3 win against the Norfolk Tides (44-49) to complete a three-game sweep on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. After three scoreless innings, Durham struck first as DH Jonathan Aranda knocked a two-run shot to left. In the sixth, Norfolk RF Kyle Stowers caught fire on a solo shot to trim the Durham lead to one. The Bulls, however, would respond in the bottom half of the frame with RBI doubles from C Rene Pinto and CF Ryan Boldt to extend their lead to 4-1, and an RBI single from 1B Tristan Gray to round out the three-run inning. In the eighth, Tides SS Gunnar Henderson cut the Bulls lead back to two with a solo shot.

DURHAM, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO