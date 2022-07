This is in reply to the July 22 op-ed, “Ticket splitting can help Ohioans return sanity to American democracy,” by Phil Heimlich. There was a time when I did split my ticket, but that was before the Republican members of the Redistricting Commission violated the Ohio Constitution, and the will of the voters, and again gerrymandered every Ohio House, Senate, and congressional district for the 2022 election. The Republicans held a majority on the commission, including the governor, secretary of state, and the state auditor. No votes for any of them.

