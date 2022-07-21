Condos to be built in former Laurel school building

LAUREL, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The former Lamar School at 400 West 15th Street in Laurel will be converted into 58 housing units as part of a $14 million project.

The Laurel Leader Call reported the project will create 33 senior housing units and 25 family-sized condos. The units will range from 1,200 to 1,650 square feet each. The development will take up the entire block, with additions to the south and west sides. Parking will be underneath the units.

The newspaper reported the Laurel Housing Authority (LHA) will manage the property and own half of it. The other half will be owned by Affordable Housing Developers LLC from Addison, Texas.

The City Council approved a request to rezone the property from a medium-density to high-density residential.

According to the newspaper, Lamar Elementary School opened in 1908. The school closed in 1995 due to declining enrollment.

