Bruce “Keith” Jones Sr., 60, of Beaufort passed away peacefully in his home on July 18, 2022. Keith was born November 11, 1961, in Carteret County. Keith was a quiet and simple man. He loved to work, to fish, and have alone time in his shed. He found solace and meditation while fishing, whether it was on a boat or on the dock, but he was most at peace when on his “Kitty Cat” (bulldozer). He had a true passion for helping those in need and didn’t want anything in return. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He has touched so many lives throughout his short 60 years on this earth.

BEAUFORT, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO