AT&T expanding fiber, cellular coverage

Already a leader on the court and in the classroom, Lake Charles College Prep point guard Ryan Batiste is hoping to take the Blazers’ program to new heights this season. Batiste earned second team all district honors last season while helping Prep reach the first round of the playoffs. He’s hoping for a longer postseason run in his senior season. Last year’s first round loss to Carroll was the first time the Blazers lost in the first round in its four playoff appearances. After winning a postseason game in three straight seasons, the Blazers missed the playoffs in 2020 and has lost in the first round each of the past two seasons.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO