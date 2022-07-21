ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

AT&T expanding fiber, cellular coverage

By Rita Lebleu
Lake Charles American Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sulphur City Council received a report on the roll out of AT&T fiber, including how some households might qualify for discounted service, at the monthly council meeting on Monday. “In Calcasieu Parish alone, AT&T has invested $40 million dollars,” Levar Greenhouse, area manager external affairs for AT&T, reported....

www.americanpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Charles American Press

IRS says Beauregard Parish School Board owes $1M

The Beauregard Parish School Board voted to retain the assistance of CPA Randy Brown in its response to a written formal demand from the IRS in the amount of $1 million the agency alleges the School Board owes in civil penalties. In an emergency meeting called Thursday at the request...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Maegan Gonzales: Volunteers are ‘hopeful helpers’

Local artist, poet, certified yoga instructor, and college composition educator Maegan Gonzales has come to realize that her propensity to volunteer her time and abilities to others is attributed to her “large-hearted” grandmother. Gonzales reminisced on how her grandmother would serve at food kitchens, host get-togethers for loved...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Christ Bridge Academy, already being sued by Sowela, rescinds lease request

Christ Bridge Academy has rescinded a request to temporarily lease the old Jennings Elementary School while it moves forward on plans to build a new Academy. “Christ Bridge Academy understands that the efforts from both parties to find a win-win situation was much more difficult than we previously expected, therefore Christ Bridge Academy rescinds the proposal to occupy Jeff Davis Parish vacant properties for the school year,” Christ Bridge Academy Principal and Founder Dr. Scott Blanchard said in addressing the Jeff Davis Parish School Board on Thursday.
JENNINGS, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jesusa “Susie” Reyes Laughlin

Jesusa “Susie” Reyes Laughlin, age 52, of Vinton, La., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Jesusa was born Aug. 2, 1969 in Pearsall, Texas, to her parents Julian S. Reyes and Jesusa C. Reyes. Susie was a native of Pearsall, Texas, and...
VINTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Government
City
Sulphur, LA
Sulphur, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Lake Charles American Press

Students can get jump start toward success

Local students have opportunities to earn high school and dual-enrollment credits and be exposed to lucrative career paths through the Calcasieu Parish School Board Career and Technical Education Jump Start program. CPSB Career and Technical Education Director Tony McCardle said the program was created in 2015. “It fit nicely here...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Yvonne “Snookie” Young

Yvonne Faye “Snookie” Kuehn Young, 67, of Evans, La., passed from this life on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 24 years, Mickey Young of Evans, La.; children, Kenneth “Glenn’ Augenstein of Topsy, La., Jessica Duhon and Shawn of Grand Lake, La., Slade Young and Talia of DeRidder, La., Marla Goodman and Perry of DeRidder, La., Kelli Harper and Glyn of DeRidder, La.; mother, Billie Kuehn of Lake Charles, La.; brothers, Chuck Kuehn and Carrie of Lake Charles, La., John Kuehn and Wendi of Lake Charles, La.; sisters, Gigi Kuehn of Lake Charles, La., Peggy Anderson and David of Midland, Texas, Diana Chapman of Lake Charles, La., Jane Fontenot and Mike of Lake Charles, La., Renee Clark and Keith of Lake Charles, La.; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Edward Earnest Nelson Jr.

Edward Earnest Nelson, Jr. was born Dec. 18, 1941 in Lake Charles, La., to the late Edward E. Sr. and Marjorie Nelson. He left this world July 19, 2022. He was 80 years old. He and his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth Elzada Gunn attended Marion High School and shortly after they were wed. They were lifelong residents of the Lake Charles, La., and together welcome four children.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T Fiber#At T#The Sulphur City Council
Lake Charles American Press

High hopes for Lake Charles College Prep’s Blazers, Batiste looking for playoff wins, a chance at state

Already a leader on the court and in the classroom, Lake Charles College Prep point guard Ryan Batiste is hoping to take the Blazers’ program to new heights this season. Batiste earned second team all district honors last season while helping Prep reach the first round of the playoffs. He’s hoping for a longer postseason run in his senior season. Last year’s first round loss to Carroll was the first time the Blazers lost in the first round in its four playoff appearances. After winning a postseason game in three straight seasons, the Blazers missed the playoffs in 2020 and has lost in the first round each of the past two seasons.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

LC man gets 40 years in death of pregnant woman

A 35-year-old Lake Charles man was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison for the 2019 slaying of an eight months pregnant woman. Judge Michael Canaday sentenced Vernell A. Chatman Jr. to 32 years on one count manslaughter; and eight years in prison on one count second- degree feticide. The sentences are to run consecutively.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy