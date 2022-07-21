AT&T expanding fiber, cellular coverage

Yvonne Faye “Snookie” Kuehn Young, 67, of Evans, La., passed from this life on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 24 years, Mickey Young of Evans, La.; children, Kenneth “Glenn’ Augenstein of Topsy, La., Jessica Duhon and Shawn of Grand Lake, La., Slade Young and Talia of DeRidder, La., Marla Goodman and Perry of DeRidder, La., Kelli Harper and Glyn of DeRidder, La.; mother, Billie Kuehn of Lake Charles, La.; brothers, Chuck Kuehn and Carrie of Lake Charles, La., John Kuehn and Wendi of Lake Charles, La.; sisters, Gigi Kuehn of Lake Charles, La., Peggy Anderson and David of Midland, Texas, Diana Chapman of Lake Charles, La., Jane Fontenot and Mike of Lake Charles, La., Renee Clark and Keith of Lake Charles, La.; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Comments / 0