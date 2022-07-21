ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattawan, MI

Poll says Republican candidate from Mattawan won Wednesday’s gubernatorial debate

By Ken Delaney
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Mattawan chiropractor Garrett Soldano was the big winner from the latest Republican gubernatorial debate Wednesday, with Tudor Dixon was the biggest loser, according to post-debate polling conducted by Strategic National. According to MIRS News, the...

