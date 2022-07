LSU will unveil a statue of Pete Maravich tonight next to the statues of other LSU basketball legends, Shaquille O’ Neal and Bob Petit. Pistol Pete is the all-time scoring leader in NCAA Division One College Basketball and LSU’s Chief Brand Officer Cody Worsham says he’s one of the best to ever play the game.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO