36 people injured after school bus overturns in the Bronx

A school bus crash in the Bronx on Thursday injured 36 adults (Pix11)

A yellow school bus carrying drivers working for New York’s summer kids programmes overturned on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx on Thursday morning, leaving three dozen adults injured.

Authorities said the bus flipped on its side on a northbound exit ramp north of the Cross Bronx Expressway just before 6am.

Three of the injured were seriously injured, and 33 escaped with minor injuries, according to officials.

No children were onboard the bus.

Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement that the bus had been contracted by the city’s Department of Education to transport drivers to its Summer Rising summer school and camp programmes.

“Families should expect that some bus routes this morning and afternoon will be delayed, and schools will be reaching out to families whose routes are impacted,” Mr Adams said.

A senior NYPD official told NBC New York that the “driver was going too fast on the exit ramp” and that caused the vehicle to overturn. The driver of the bus, who refused treatment at the scene, has since been issued a summons for dangerous driving.

The bus operator, Consolidated Bus Transit, also told the outlet in a statement that its safety officers are investigating the accident.

“Right now our immediate concern is for the safety and well-being of our employees,” the statement said. “Consolidated prides itself as a safe and reliable transportation company providing transportation services in New York City for over 40 years. We will work with the police and Department of Education in determining the cause of the accident.”

Officials told NBC that “many of the injured were treated at the scene for bruising and neck and back pain.”