Ex-CNY school bus driver gets 10 years for giving student nicotine in exchange for explicit pics

Lysander, N.Y. — Troopers are asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected of robbing a bank just one-third of a mile from a state police barracks on Route 31 near Radisson. The man walked into the NBT Bank of Baldwinsville, at the intersection of Route...
Fulton, N.Y. — One person was taken to a Syracuse hospital Sunday night after a car-pedestrian accident, Oswego County 911 dispatchers said. Multiple people called 911 at 6:19 p.m. to report a man had been struck by a vehicle on West Broadway (Route 3) near West Second Street South, dispatchers said. At least one caller told dispatchers the man was not moving and laying on the ground after the crash, according to police dispatches.
Update at 11:15 p.m.: The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, state police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said. Parish, N.Y. — A motorcyclist was reportedly not breathing after a two-vehicle crash Sunday night at county Route 26 and Kipp Road. OnStar from the vehicle involved in the crash...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a police officer in Rochester, New York, authorities said Friday. Another officer was wounded late Thursday in what police described as an ambush. A 15-year-old girl in a nearby house was also shot and wounded.
Update: Stolen Syracuse fire pickup tracked down with GPS; equipment a ‘total loss,’ officials say. Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man hopped into a city fire department pickup truck and led police on a chase on the New York State Thruway early Friday morning, deputies said. Nathan...
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was arrested after police say he shot a 40-year-old in the back on the North Side of the city Saturday night. Ghad Ishimwe, 23, shot the man in the back at 9:57 p.m. on the 100 block of Lawrence Street, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for the Syracuse police. The man was taken to Upstate University Hospital and is expected to survive.
Camillus, N.Y. — Multiple fire departments are battling a house fire Sunday night as a storm rolled into Central New York. Someone called the Onondaga County 911 Center at 11:13 p.m. to report the fire on Lyons Road, near the intersection of East Foxhill Road, in Camillus. The caller then reported hearing an explosion, dispatchers said.
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 52-year-old man was shot and killed in a downtown apartment building Thursday night, police said. Syracuse police officers found the man in a 13th floor apartment at about 9:18 p.m. at the Clinton Plaza Apartments at 550 South Clinton St., said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesman for the Syracuse Police Department.
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg early Saturday morning on the city’s South Side, police said. Officers were called at about 2:53 a.m. to the 1100 block of South McBride Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said Saturday afternoon in a news release.
More than $150,000 has poured in from friends and strangers for the Siau family of Pompey after a brutal attack in Montana left two dead and two critically injured. One fund for the family is climbing to more than $128,000, as of Friday night. This one is meant to pay for medical expenses for the two women who were injured.
Oswego County, N.Y. — A 65-year-old man who was overtaken by a wave was found dead Friday afternoon following a massive search of an Oswego County Bay, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials. George D. Vitetta, of Schenectady, was last seen swimming towards shore in the North Sandy Pond...
High: 81; Low: 60. Mostly cloudy, thunderstorms. The 5-day forecast. CHEERING ON HIS ARMY: Jim and Juli Boeheim and fans react when a foul was not called during Saturday's game between Boeheim's Army and The Nerd Team during The Basketball Tournament. The Nerd Team upset Boeheim's Army. (Dennis Nett photo)
Gas prices have dropped another 12 cents in New York state over the past week, according to AAA. The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $4.579 in the Empire State, down 47 cents from an all-time high of $5.041 on June 14. The national average has fallen even more sharply to $4.355, more than 32 cents less than two weeks ago and 66 cents less than a June 14 record high of $5.016.
After years of trolling the cold depths of Skaneateles Lake for big lake trout, Andrew Curtin, of Lafayette, and his cousin, Bradley Hill, of Tully, finally hooked the big one they’d been searching for. The two cousins recently were trolling on the southwest side of the lake in a...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Beer Belly Deli, which combined craft beer and a gastropub-inspired menu in the heart of the Westcott Street business district, is closing after a 10-year run. Owner Lauren Monforte confirmed the closing of the bar at 508 Westcott St. on Sunday after informing her staff. Thursday...
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. He leans in for a hug, “Feliz cumpleaños”, my friend says to his aunt, before they jump into a lively conversation. I watched the encounter closely, trying to recollect the basics of Spanish I was taught from middle to early high school. I smile as I catch a word or two, but quickly get back to the task at hand and avoid eavesdropping - it’s not like I was able to comprehend most of it anyway. But it was easy to understand, from their body language; their glances and smiles, the pride on each of their faces in how far they’ve both come. The nephew is South American and relocated here over a decade ago. Now working in corporate banking, he’s constantly encouraging service and giving back to this community that raised him.
This year, the team behind the pyrohy, or pierogies, at Ukrainian Fest decided to conduct an official count. The results: 19,300 pyrohy. That’s four for every person who lives in Tipperary Hill. Plus leftovers. “You can’t make that many pyrohy without a lot of people being involved,” said Nick...
Rome, N.Y. — The Savoy Restaurant, operated by the Destito family in downtown Rome since 1908, is permanently closed and now for sale. The restaurant and property at 255 E. Dominick St. is listed for $899,900. The agent is Lori Frieden of Coldwell Banker Faith Properties. The Savoy was...
