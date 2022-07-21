ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Ex-CNY school bus driver gets 10 years for giving student nicotine in exchange for explicit pics

By Douglass Dowty
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syracuse, NY -- A former Fulton school bus driver will spend 10 years in federal prison after admitting that he gave a girl a camera to take explicit images of...

