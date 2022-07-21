ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Women Could Sue Person Who Got Them Pregnant Under New Proposal

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
To counter the impact of Ohio's abortion ban, state Senator Tina Maharath has introduced legislation that seeks to help vulnerable women and girls in her...

Laura Weber
3d ago

countersue for negligence for not using birthcontrol that's readily available...Its not just the man's responsibly..it takes two to create life

jessie walls
3d ago

(2)I've had a few doctors tell me when I told them how many pregnancies I have lost... that they don't consider that a pregnancy because it was before 7 weeks. It was a cruel thing to say to someone who was struggling to have a child but I have had a few doctors say this to me. Not nurses, doctors. OBGYNs who have been in the practice for over 35 years each. I was finally blessed with a healthy little girl. And I would not trade her for the world. And I can tell you, being pregnant and giving birth changes you forever. It changes you mentally and it changes you physically. If somebody doesn't want to have children or doesn't want to be pregnant at all, it is none of anyone else's business if they want to end a surprise pregnancy. I swear reading all of these comments, makes me think that everybody is seeing women who need an abortion as some kind of sex crazed woman with her legs wide open 24/7. This happens to Young girls, this happens to uneducated young girls who think things like you can't get pregnant your first time and things like that. These happen to scared young women and middle-aged women. This happens. And it is none of anyone else's business if they don't want to keep this pregnancy. And one more thing, by the time a heartbeat starts? That's about the time that your period is actually due. Most people don't even know they're pregnant yet

j
3d ago

Now you’re talking. Men might be a little more careful and use condoms without the “I can’t feel it “ excuse. Also make them pay child support and pre natal care expenses. Women don’t do this alone ya know

