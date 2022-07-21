Trump Doubles Down on Kari Lake Support After Her Anti-Trump Post Surfaces
Trump praised Lake on Truth Social Thursday, writing "Arizona finally has a chance to have a GREAT Governor. Vote for Kari...www.newsweek.com
Trump praised Lake on Truth Social Thursday, writing "Arizona finally has a chance to have a GREAT Governor. Vote for Kari...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3