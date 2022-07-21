ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

George RR Martin wants Game of Thrones to become an MCU-inspired extended universe

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

George RR Martin has said that he wants the world of Game of Thrones to turn into an MCU-esque extended universe.

While the author is working on the long-awaited penultimate Ice and Fire novel The Winds of Winter, the first Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is preparing to launch in August. Check out the new trailer here.

With a recently announced Jon Snow spin-off also in the pipeline, creator Martin has said in a new interview that he imagines the world of Westeros spawning multiple projects, not unlike the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“The MCU has The Avengers, but they also have something offbeat like WandaVision,” Martin told The Hollywood Reporter.

“That’s what I hope we can do with these other Game of Thrones shows, so we can have a variety that showcases the history of this world. There are only so many times you can do a competition for the Iron Throne.”

However, Martin said that he hoped he wouldn’t become to the Game of Thrones universe what Stan Lee was to Marvel.

“He had no power, no influence,” the writer said. “He wasn’t writing any stories. He couldn’t say, ‘Don’t do this character.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DdRRs_0gniqeoQ00
Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith in ‘House of the Dragon' (HBO)

“He was just a friendly person they brought to conventions and who did cameos. To be sidelined on the world and characters that you created, that would be tough.”

In May, Martin spoke to The Independent about the perceived rivalry between House of the Dragon and the Lord of the Rings spin-off The Rings of Power.

“I hope both shows succeed,” he said. “I’m competitive enough. I hope we succeed more. If they win six Emmys, and I hope they do, I hope we win seven.”

You can read the full interview here.

Last month, it was announced that Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow in the HBO series, was behind the planned spin-off series about his character.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Stowaway trailer: Ruby Rose and Patrick Schwarzenegger play surviving couple in new thriller

A trailer for “tense” thriller Stowaway gives us a first look at Ruby Rose as a “troubled young woman” who is on board her newly inherited luxury yacht when it gets hijacked by thieves.Starring the Australian, along with Frank Grillo and Patrick Schwarzenegger, the film shows the protagonists’ fight to survive in a cat and mouse style battle of wits.“Survive or die trying,” the trailer reads, as Rose can be seen turning the tables as the “prey becomes the hunter.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters
MOVIES
The Independent

'He could never quite grasp what he did wrong': Helen Mirren and that infamous Michael Parkinson interview

Helen Mirren fans have been celebrating the veteran actor on her 73rd birthday (Monday 25 July). Known for her work both on stage and screen, Mirren has been a major presence in the entertainment industry across a variety of genres – from Shakespearean comedies to action movies (Red and the Fast and Furious films) to her Oscar- and Bafta-winning portrayal of The Queen.Since the early stages of her career, the actor has also become highly respected for her forthright nature, and has never been afraid to call someone out.One of the clearest examples of this trait took place back...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘I’m an incomparable talent’: Keke Palmer weighs in on comparisons between her and Zendaya in colourism claims

Keke Palmer has shut down a discussion about colourism on social media, in which she was compared to her fellow actor Zendaya. A Twitter thread posted on Saturday (23 July) had claimed that Nope star Palmer has less mainstream popularity than Euphoria’s Zendaya, despite them both being child stars, and that this is “one of the clearest examples of how colourism plays out in Hollywood”.As per the BBC, colourism is the discrimination of dark-skinned people in favour of lighter-skinned people within the same race. It noted that, while Palmer, 28, and Zendaya, 25, have both been acting for more...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

760K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy