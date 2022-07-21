ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondale, AL

Irondale presents Summer Screen Scene Series

By Hannah Curran
The Trussville Tribune
 3 days ago
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — The City of Irondale is presenting a Summer Screen Scene Series on Friday, July 29, starting at 7 p.m....

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

