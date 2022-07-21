ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Is Dereliction of Duty a Crime? Jan. 6 Panel Homes In on Trump

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Should an individual be charged and convicted of dereliction of duty, they are subject to any punishment directed by a...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Elaine Luria
Person
Donald Trump
Newsweek

Expect 'Major Violence' if Donald Trump Indicted, Joe Walsh Warns

Former 2020 Republican presidential candidate Joe Walsh recently said that he thinks that Donald Trump's most radicalized supporters would likely turn violent if the former president is indicted following the January 6 hearings. "There is a percentage of Trump's followers who would become violent," Walsh, once a supporter and now...
POTUS
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#House#Democratic#Republican#The New York Times
Newsweek

Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

What happens if the GOP tries to dump Trump in 2024?

In a world where Donald Trump potentially loses the 2024 Republican primary, would he call the election rigged and lead an exodus with his base? “That is the threat that Republicans are all terrified of and it explains a lot of the weird dynamics in Republican politics,” says Chris Hayes. July 12, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

MAGA fraud: Trump supporter vandalized his own home — and blamed Biden

Donald Trump supporters wave flags on August 17, 2020 in Mankato, Minnesota (KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images) On Tuesday, Trump supporter from Brooklyn Center, MN, Denis Molla was charged with two counts of wire fraud for falsely claiming that his garage, camper, and two cars were burned down in a politically motivated attack. The fire took place back in September 2020 and gained national attention by right-wing media as a demonstration of left-wing violence.
MANKATO, MN
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
102K+
Post
918M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy