ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

Former South Carolina Quarterback Phil Petty Dies at 43

By Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PslOq_0gniqUw200

Former South Carolina quarterback Phil Petty died late Wednesday night. He was 43.

Petty appeared in 40 games for the Gamecocks from 1998 to 2002, playing a major role in the program’s reversal of fortunes at the start of the 21st century. South Carolina went 0–11 in 1999, but quickly turned the corner with a pair of Outback Bowl wins in January 2001 and January ’02. The Gamecocks defeated Ohio State in each contest, and Petty was named the game’s MVP in ’02.

The Gamecocks’ legend accepted a job on the football staff at Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia, S.C., in June. Current Gray coach and former South Carolina teammate Adam Holmes confirmed the news of Petty’s death Thursday.

“He was my brother and a leader of our team,” Holmes told The State. “He led us to the turnaround we had and was a great friend, great dad and husband.”

Petty ended his collegiate career with 17 victories. He sits No. 7 on South Carolina’s all-time passing yards list.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Spencer Rattler Reacts To South Carolina's Major Basketball Commitment

Spencer Rattler isn't the only five-star athlete who'll be representing South Carolina this year. Moments ago, South Carolina's basketball program received a commitment from five-star power forward GG Jackson. He'll reclassify from 2023 to 2022. Rattler, who transferred from Oklahoma to South Carolina last December, wasted no time welcoming Jackson...
COLUMBIA, SC
Sports Illustrated

5-Star PF GG Jackson Commits to South Carolina

GG Jackson, 247Sports’ No. 2 composite men’s college basketball recruit in the class of 2023, announced Saturday that he is reclassifying to the 2022 class and committing to the University of South Carolina. Jackson becomes the highest ranked recruit in the program’s history. As a junior at Ridge...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Shawn Elliott's Gamecocks homecoming a trip of love, loyalty and a desire to win

COLUMBIA — Shawn Elliott never stopped loving South Carolina. How could he?. South Carolina gave him his shot, as an assistant coach and then as a head coach, interim though it was. Williams-Brice Stadium always felt like home, Elliott declaring as a youngster when he accompanied his state-trooper father to USC games that he would someday play and coach there.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Columbia, SC
City
Columbia, SC
West Columbia, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
247Sports

Pate's take on Beamer, Gamecocks future

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer caught the attention of everyone at SEC Media Days on Tuesday before he even got there after Gamecock Football dropped a video on Twitter of Beamer singing Soulja Boy. However, that was just the beginning of the positive talk that came the Gamecocks way...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

5-Star PF Recruit Greg 'GG' Jackson Announces New Commitment

A little over a week after decommitting from North Carolina, five-star recruit GG Jackson announced where he'll officially be playing college basketball. Jackson, the No. 1 recruit from the 2023 class, just revealed that he's committing to South Carolina. Not only is Jackson committing to South Carolina, he's reclassifying to...
COLUMBIA, SC
All Aggies

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

The Texas A&M Aggies continue their SEC slate in Week 8 when they face South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 22. The Aggies will be coming off a bye week at that point and will have had two weeks to recover from whatever happens during their road trip to Alabama on Oct. 8. Likewise, South Carolina will be coming off a bye week after facing Kentucky on Oct. 8.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
coladaily.com

Phil Petty Football Scholarship created to benefit future UofSC student-athlete

Legendary University of South Carolina (UofSC) quarterback Phil Petty died Thursday, and many Gamecock fans expressed their condolences. His wife, Morgan Petty, and his family have created the Phil Petty Football Scholarship to benefit a future Gamecock football player. UofSC is accepting donations towards the scholarship and all funds will...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Holmes
The Post and Courier

Bishopville's journey to reclaim a South Carolina monster

BISHOPVILLE — Jan Easterling began her day on July 18, 1988, the way she did most Mondays. She checked in with the cops. Easterling was a newspaper reporter, tasked with covering everything that happened in three mostly rural counties east of Columbia. She wrote about crime and the courts and whatever else she found interesting, like how the region was losing the bedrock of its economy: growing and spinning cotton.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Outback Bowl#American Football#Gamecocks#Mvp#Gray Collegiate Academy
Raleigh News & Observer

NC man killed in wrong-way crash near Columbia, SC, early Saturday morning

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that took place early Saturday on Garners Ferry Road. A 23-year-old man from Goldsboro, N.C., was killed when his car was hit by a driver going the wrong way on the highway in Richland County at about 4 a.m., according to a statement from Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Five Points shooting leaves one wounded early Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 22-year-old man is recovering after being shot in Columbia's Five Points neighborhood early Sunday morning. According to Columbia Police, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Harden Street which is in the area of the Green Street and Devine Street intersections. Police said a truck parked in the area was also struck by gunfire.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCNC

Missing SC woman found dead, boyfriend charged with murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies said a woman who was reported missing has been found dead and that her boyfriend is responsible for her killing. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday that that the body of 38-year-old Alisa Wood was found in Newberry County on July 19. Lott said the remains were found in a shallow grave near the Little Mountain community.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Post and Courier

New hotel planned for bustling West Columbia hospital corridor

WEST COLUMBIA — Nearly 200 new hotel rooms are planned for a bustling strip of West Columbia's Sunset Boulevard that has been a hotspot of development the last few years. Florence-based Naman Hotels plans to construct a pair of Hilton-branded hotels with a total of 194 rooms on land at the corner of Pine Lake Drive, just west of Lexington Medical Center's main hospital campus, CEO Ashok Patel said.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Richland County Sheriff announces two arrests in connection to separate homicides

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott held a press conference Friday afternoon to announce arrests in two Richland County homicides. The first case began as a missing person investigation. Alisa Wood, 38, was last seen at home on Cactus Dr. in Columbia on May 10. A family member filed a missing person’s report on the evening of May 12 after there had been no contact with Alisa.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Parents ask Gov. McMaster for SC investigation of Columbia school district

COLUMBIA — Hundreds of Columbia school parents, many of whom are upset after a popular high school principal's reassignment, asked Gov. Henry McMaster to request a state investigation of waste, fraud and abuse of power in Richland County School District One. Barbara Weston, a former teacher and grandparent of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

One dead, one injured after fatal collision on Garners Ferry Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, one person is dead after a fatal collision on Garners Ferry Road. Officials say the collision occurred around 4 a.m. on Saturday, July 23. The driver of the 2019 Sedan was traveling west on Garners Ferry Road when it was...
COLUMBIA, SC
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

84K+
Followers
36K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy