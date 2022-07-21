ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jeff Bridges Says Marvel Threw Out ‘Iron Man’ Script on First Day of Filming: ‘It Drove Me Absolutely Crazy’

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Jeff Bridges was an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s kickoff thanks to his turn as the villain Obadiah Stane in Jon Favreau’s 2008 franchise-launching “Iron Man.” Reflecting on his career in a recent video interview with Vanity Fair, the Oscar winner said making “Iron Man” was “wonderful” but drove him “absolutely crazy” when Marvel threw out the script for the movie on the first day of filming.

“It was Marvel’s first adventure into making movies,” Bridges said. “It was so lucky to have Jon on there and [Robert] Downey, because both of them are terrific improvisers, and we spent a couple of weeks working on the script and rehearsing together, because we didn’t like the original script and we thought, ‘Oh yeah, we fixed this, fixed that.’”

“Then came the first day of shooting, and Marvel kind of threw out our script that we had been working on, said, ‘No, that’s no good. It’s got to be this and that,’” Bridges continued. “And so there was a lot of confusion about what our script was, what we were gonna say. We’d spend hours in one of our trailers going over lines and exploring how we were going to do it.”

Favreau reached out to screenwriting friends to get their advice on the script, Bridges said.

“It drove me absolutely crazy until I made a slight adjustment in my brain that was, ‘Jeff, just relax. You’re making a $200 million student film. Just relax and have fun,’” Bridges said. “And that kind of did the trick because here I get to play with these two incredible artists and just jam, and that’s what we ended up doing.”

Bridges went on to call “Iron Man” the “best Marvel movie.” Watch the actor reflect on more of his moviemaking experiences in the video below.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Dwayne Johnson Storms Comic-Con With New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con. Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display. The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation.   Black Adam...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Black Panther 2’ First Trailer Unveils Marvel’s Emotional Return to Wakanda and War With Namor

Marvel is bringing fans back to Wakanda in the first trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”‘. The trailer is strung together with a lyrical motif of “We gonna be alright” from Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” moving between images of Wakanda’s aquatic environments, futuristic technology and what appears to be a funeral with crowds of Wakandans dressed in white.
MOVIES
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Marvel Zombies,’ ‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year,’ ‘What If?’ Season 2 Get First Looks

Click here to read the full article. The Marvel Animated Multiverse expanded with new looks at “Spider-Man: Freshman Year,” “Marvel Zombies” and “What If…?” Season 2 at San Diego Comic Con on Friday. “What If…?” Season 2 will arrive in early 2023 and already has a third season ordered. “Spider-Man: Freshman Year” will come in 2024, and a “Sophomore Year” follow-up is on the way. “Marvel Zombies” will also land in 2024. “Spider-Man: Freshman Year” will follow the early days of Peter Parker learning to become the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Stills from the series, which was described as “bringing the heart and...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bridges
Person
Jon Favreau
Variety

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Comic-Con Trailer Gives First Look at Rocket’s Origins, Adam Warlock and More

Click here to read the full article. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” got its first look at Marvel Studios’ massive San Diego Comic Con panel on Saturday. Filmmaker James Gunn appeared at Comic-Con to debut the official first trailer. The director confirmed again that “Vol. 3” is the definitive end of his “Guardians” story, adding, “This is the end of that story. I’m sorry. Some stories have an end. It doesn’t mean everybody dies.” In the trailer for “Vol. 3,” Gamora no longer remembers her fellow Guardian crew members. The trailer also teases Rocket’s origin and an all-gold, super-buff Adam...
MOVIES
Variety

Two New ‘Avengers’ Movies, Including ‘Secret Wars,’ to End MCU Phase 6 in 2025

Click here to read the full article. Get ready for some Secret Wars. Marvel Studios’ second endgame came into sharper focus on Saturday during the company’s blockbuster presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. Studio chief Kevin Feige announced that two new “Avengers” films will end Phase 6: “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” in theaters May 2, 2025, and “Avengers: Secret Wars,” in theaters November 7, 2025. The announcement makes clear that the multiversal shenanigans of “Loki,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” are leading the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a cataclysmic crossover event to end all crossover events...
MOVIES
Variety

‘X-Men ’97’ Gets First Nostalgic Look, Fall 2023 Release and Season 2

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 30 years after “X-Men: The Animated Series” debuted, many of the beloved characters are returning for Marvel Studios’ upcoming show “X-Men ’97,” coming to Disney+ in fall 2023 with a second season already confirmed. “X-Men ’97” will continue the story of the original “Animated Series,” which ran from 1992 to 1997 on Fox Kids Network. “X-Men: The Animated Series” helped usher in the popularity of the mutant superheroes before Fox made the first live-action take on the team in 2000. The new series will include Rogue, Beast, Gambit, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Storm, Jubilee and...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Walking Dead’ Movie Replaced by Limited Series Starring Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira

Click here to read the full article. The “Walking Dead” universe just got bigger. A spinoff series centered around Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira’s Michonne Hawthorne is set at AMC+, the two actors revealed in a surprise appearance at the last-ever “The Walking Dead” San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday. The limited series will consist of six episodes and is expected to premiere next year. Scott Gimple will serve as showrunner, and Lincoln and Gurira are executive producers. The spinoff is going forward in place of the previously announced “Walking Dead” films, which were set to be led by Lincoln....
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Iron Man#Marvel Universe#Universe#Vanity Fair
Variety

‘Nope’s’ Deadly Chimp Attack, Explained: What It Means and How It Fits Into the Plot

SPOILER ALERT: THE ENTIRE PLOT OF ‘NOPE’ WILL BE DISCUSSED IN THIS ARTICLE. Jordan Peele’s films are densely constructed, with plenty of symbolism and parallel storytelling built in. On one hand, “Nope” might be his most straightforward popcorn film, but early screenings left many fans connecting the dots between the story of OJ and Em Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) on the hunt for their “Oprah shot” of aliens and the tale of a young Ricky “Jupe” Park (Steven Yeun, with Jacob Kim in flashbacks) avoiding certain death at the bloodied hands of a chimpanzee. While Peele rarely breaks down his works, Variety is here to analyze and contextualize these scenes.
MOVIES
Variety

Chuck Lorre and Wife Arielle Lorre to Separate

Chuck Lorre, the producer behind “The Big Bang Theory,” “Two and a Half Men” and many other TV hits, is separating from his wife of nearly four years, Arielle Lorre. The two were married in September 2018. Arielle Lorre is a lifestyle influencer who is known for her active presence on Instagram and YouTube with a focus on health and wellness. The couple confirmed their split in a joint statement to Variety.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Box Office: Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Scores $6.4 Million in Thursday Previews

Jordan Peele’s “Nope” grossed a solid $6.4 million in Thursday previews as it looks to be the rare blockbuster with a brain to succeed at the summer box office. The plot of the science-fiction horror film has been shrouded in mystery, but reviewers have likened “Nope’s” supernatural elements to Steven Spielberg classics such as “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Simpsons’ Season 34 to Parody ‘It,’ ‘Ellen,’ ‘Death Note’ and Feature Guest Melissa McCarthy

Click here to read the full article. Krusty the Clown as Pennywise, Stephen King’s evil character from “It,” has become a popular tattoo image. Now, it will become part of “The Simpsons” canon. One of this fall’s two “Treehouse of Horror” episodes will be full-length parody of “It,” “The Simpsons” exec producer Matt Selman revealed on Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con. As previously reported, “The Simpsons” will air a double dose of “Treehouse of Horror” episodes this upcoming 34th season. That marks the first time in the show’s history there have been two “Treehouse”-branded episodes in a single Halloween. The first...
TV SERIES
Variety

Ryan Gosling Discovered a Ken Doll in the Dirt Right After Getting ‘Barbie’ Offer: ‘Best Script I’ve Ever Read’

Ryan Gosling said on “The Tonight Show” that Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s “Barbie” screenplay is “the best script I’ve ever read,” but that’s not what made him finally agree to Gerwig’s offer to star in the movie as Ken. It turns out the universe gave Gosling a bit of a push, as the actor discovered one of his daughter’s Ken dolls face down in the dirt almost immediately after being offered the “Barbie” movie.
MOVIES
Variety

With a 2023 Slate Hobbled by Controversial Stars, Warner Bros. and DC Stick to 2022 Titles in Muted Comic-Con Appearance

For most of the 2010s, Warner Bros. cast a massive shadow at San Diego Comic-Con. Between its substantial presence on the showroom floor and a pull-out-all-the-stops presentation in Hall H that could stretch well beyond two hours, the studio was second to none — not even its main rival, Marvel Studios — in its ability to leverage the largest fan convention in North America to its advantage.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Acolyte’ Sets Amandla Stenberg to Star

The “Star Wars” series “The Acolyte” will officially be led by Amandla Stenberg. The announcement came Friday, with the official “Star Wars” account tweeting out a picture of Stenberg. Going farther back in time than any live-action “Star Wars” title before it, “The Acolyte” is set a century before the events of “Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace.” The series promises to depict the galaxy at the peak of the era of the High Republic, when the Jedi were at their strongest and the Sith were believed to have been eradicated from the galaxy.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Thunderbolts’ to Close Marvel Phase 5, Sets Release Date for 2024

Click here to read the full article. Marvel’s next big team of heroes (or are they villains?) are gearing up to make their debuts. Out of Marvel Studio’s jam-packed panel at San Diego Comic-Con, studio president Keven Feige revealed that a “Thunderbolts” film will close the MCU’s Phase 5, with a release date set for July 26, 2024. News of a “Thunderbolts” movie being in development first broke last month, with Jake Schreier, who previously helmed 2012’s “Robot and Frank” and 2015’s “Paper Towns” on board. Eric Pearson, who penned Marvel’s “Black Widow,” is attached to write the script, with Feige...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

72K+
Followers
57K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy