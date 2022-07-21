ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hero Nation Podcast Comic-Con Edition: The Masking Up And Marvel Of It All As In-Person Confab Returns

By Anthony D'Alessandro, Dominic Patten
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

How will N-95 masks be worn at Comic-Con? Under or over your Darth Vader helmet?

With 135,000 fans expected to descend on San Diego Comic-Con this week as the CDC deems the city’s county a high-risk zone, questions prevail about the safety and hassle of it all as the fanboy convention returns to an in-person edition after a three-year absence.

As attendees come away from these big industry events, i.e., the Cannes Film Festival and CineEurope, it’s not uncommon to hear that they were super spreaders. However, fanboys have had enough of the Covid era’s virtual conventions and are fearlessly returning, as evident in the crowds Wednesday night who lined up for their badges.

We sort it all out on Hero Nation today. Listen below:

As for studios and streamers, nothing beats the social media wattage and media huzzah of blasting off a film or series at Comic-Con. It’s millions well worth spending.

Already, some panels are taking precautions by keeping their stars remote via video satellite, while a moderator takes the stage, including this morning’s The Rookie and Rookies’ Feds session with Nathan Fillion. There’s a similar “live virtual” panel planned for Abbot Elementary today as well. Should a show or movie’s stars fall ill, it costs any production nowadays plenty of bucks in delays and stoppages. We’ll see if the hybrid approach becomes an increasing trend here at Comic-Con this week.

In addition, we chat about whether Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Trek will spoil us with their presentations like they did back in 2019, and how House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will convert a new generation of devotees.

Comic-Con began last night with live experiences from House of the Dragon, Dungeons and Dragons and more. Follows us on our Instagram and Twitter for exclusive content and interviews.

Subscribe to the Hero Nation podcast: Apple Podcasts, Spotify

