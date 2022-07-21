Ricky Martin’s Domestic Violence Case Dismissed in Court After Nephew’s Alleged Sexual Relationship Claims

Ricky Martin Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

After Ricky Martin was accused of having a sexual and incestuous relationship with his nephew, the case has been dropped.

“Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court,” an attorney for the 50-year-old singer wrote in a statement on Thursday, July 21, shared via Martin’s Twitter account. “The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case.”

The statement continued: “This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

Earlier this month, the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with his 21-year-old nephew, claims which he has since denied.

“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges,” Martin’s attorney, Marty Singer, told Us Weekly in a statement on July 16. “Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be – involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting.”

Singer continued at the time: “We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

The Puerto Rico native’s brother Eric Martin had previously alleged that the musician had a sexual relationship with Ricky’s nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez after a restraining order was filed against Ricky.

Ricky Martin Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, a protective order was granted against Ricky in accordance with Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law. A local judge issued the motion on July 1 after a complaint was made against the former Menudo member underneath the territory’s Law 54, which is commonly known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act. (Law 54 was first enacted in 1989 to address domestic violence situations.)

“The allegations against Ricky Martin that led to a protection order are completely false and fabricated,” a rep for the “Claridad” artist told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter, our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

Following the temporary restraining order issued against Ricky, a hearing was set for Thursday to address whether to extend the order after the alleged complainant initially told the courts that they “feared for their safety.”

The “She Bangs” musician — who publicly came out as gay in March 2010 — shares twins Valentino and Matteo, both 14, Lucia, 3, and Renn, 2, with Jwan Yosef, whom he married in 2017.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

