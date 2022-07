Centralia Police have made an arrest in an April 21st shooting in the 900 block of East Kell where a woman was shot in the face. 44-year-old Nathan Johnson of Saddler Street of Centralia was taken into custody with the assistance of the US Marshal’s office at a residence in the Belleville area. He has since been transferred back to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $1-million bond on a warrant issued earlier for attempted murder.

2 DAYS AGO