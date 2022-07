RICHMOND – The Virginia Board for Barbers and Cosmetology, a regulatory board under the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR), at its most recent meeting on July 11, voted to reduce the number of hours required to obtain a cosmetology license by 33%, from 1,500 to 1,000. The board assembled a panel of advisors representing businesses, public schools, private career and technical schools, and subject matter expertise in infection control to conduct a comprehensive review of the education and training Virginia mandates to obtain a cosmetologist license.

