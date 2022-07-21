Emu named Emmanuel goes viral for constantly interrupting his caretaker's videos

And now, in lighter news, an emu has become the internet’s new favourite thing after stealing the limelight in her caretaker’s videos.

The bird, with the fantastic name Emmanuel Todd Lopez, lives in Knuckle Bump Farms in South Florida.

Emmanuel has become quite the viral sensation over recent days, ever since video bombing his carer’s videos in a series of hilarious clips.

Caretaker Taylor Blake likes to keep her followers up to date with the goings on around the hobby farm and attempts to educate her followers, but it seems that Emmanuel likes the attention too much to stay out of frame.

The farm is home to miniature cattle, as well as pigs, deer, and ducks, but it’s the emu which has been getting the most air time.

The interrupting bird has been racking up fans all over the world, with the clip of its antics surpassing eight million views.

Emmanuel is seen casually walking into frame and staring down the camera while Blake is trying to shine a light on other animals.

He even has its own catchphrase, with Blake’s cry of “Emmanuel, don't do it!" trending on social media.

I’m starting to think the fame has gone to Emmanuel’s head #emmanuel #emmanueltheemu #emmanueldontdoit

Emmanuel has celebrity fans too, with comedian and actor Patton Oswalt sharing a compilation video and joking that he would "watch 9 seasons of this."

Thousands of TikTok users have been sharing their thoughts in the comments too, with on writing: “I swear it’s like you’re surrounded by a whole herd of toddlers.”

“Emmanuel woke up & chose violence,” another said.

One more added: “Emanuel Todd Lopez is carrying this app.”

