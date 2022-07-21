How does the FDA approve drugs and vaccines?

Doctors in the UK have warned over an ‘epidemic’ of patients admitted to hospital from laughing gas abuse amid a 250 per cent rise in serious poisonings.Specialist neurologists speaking with The Independent warned they are seeing young people admitted through emergency departments every two weeks now due to the impacts of nitrous oxcide canisters, also called ‘whippets’.The Independent understands calls to the National Poisons Information Service have increased by 257 per cent in 2021-22, according to data due to be published later this year.Data published by the NPIS in September 2021 showed a 3600 per cent increase to 37 people,...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 MINUTES AGO