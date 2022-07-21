ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'School for Good and Evil' poster teases 'two sides' to story

By Annie Martin
 3 days ago
July 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film The School for Good and Evil.

The streaming service shared a poster for the fantasy film Thursday featuring Sofia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie.

The School for Good and Evil is based on the Soman Chainani novel of the same name. The film follows best friends Sophie (Caruso) and Agatha (Wylie), who are kidnapped and taken to the School for Good and Evil, where they train to become fairy tale heroes or villains.

The poster features Caruso and Wylie as Sophie and Agatha, along with Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron as Professor Clarissa Dovey and Lady Lesso, respectively.

The tagline reads "There are two sides to every story," while Netflix asks fans, "Whose side are you on?" in the caption.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for The School for Good and Evil in June that shows Lesso (Theron) welcome new students.

The School for Good and Evil premieres Oct. 21 on Netflix.

Caruso is known for starring in the Broadway musical Beetlejuice, while Wylie played Buffy Driscoll on the Disney Channel series Andi Mack. Wylie now plays Gina Porter in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

