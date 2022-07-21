Learn Linux for Less Than $50 and Boost Your Resume With Certification Prep

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every entrepreneur wants to run their business efficiently and keep their employees happy. Especially in the remote working world, we're all trying to find ways to avoid burnout and feel like our most productive and efficient selves.

Well, that might take more than a pizza party. It could get better by switching to an open-source operating system like Linux. If you're considering a switch from Windows or Mac, however, you better know your stuff, and The Linux Professional Institute Certified (LPIC) Administrator & Engineer Certification Bundle will be a great asset to you.

This four-course bundle focuses on four certification exams and is led by iCollege, one of the most trusted marketplaces in online learning. Established in 2003, iCollege today spans three continents and has taught students in more than 120 countries some of today's most in-demand technological skills. iCollege is trusted by top organizations in Silicon Valley and in the Fortune 500 alike to keep their employees on the cutting edge.

In this bundle, you'll work toward being able to pass LPIC-1 Linux Administrator (101-500), LPIC-1 Linux Administrator (102-500), LPIC-2 Linux Engineer (201-450), and LPIC-2 Linux Engineer (202-450) on your first attempt.

What does that mean? It means you'll get started with command-line maintenance and learn how to install and configure a Linux machine. You'll establish basic networking and understand the Linux system architecture. You'll be able to customize and use the shell environment, write simple scripts, and automate system administration tasks by scheduling jobs. Additionally, you'll be able to troubleshoot resource usage, predict future resource needs, configure virtual servers in Apache, and much more.

If you want to operate a Linux system, The Linux Professional Institute Certified (LPIC) Administrator & Engineer Certification Bundle is your ticket to success. Get it today for just $49.

