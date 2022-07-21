ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Learn Linux for Less Than $50 and Boost Your Resume With Certification Prep

By Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every entrepreneur wants to run their business efficiently and keep their employees happy. Especially in the remote working world, we're all trying to find ways to avoid burnout and feel like our most productive and efficient selves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=111yXT_0gnim0MD00
StackCommerce

Well, that might take more than a pizza party. It could get better by switching to an open-source operating system like Linux. If you're considering a switch from Windows or Mac, however, you better know your stuff, and The Linux Professional Institute Certified (LPIC) Administrator & Engineer Certification Bundle will be a great asset to you.

This four-course bundle focuses on four certification exams and is led by iCollege, one of the most trusted marketplaces in online learning. Established in 2003, iCollege today spans three continents and has taught students in more than 120 countries some of today's most in-demand technological skills. iCollege is trusted by top organizations in Silicon Valley and in the Fortune 500 alike to keep their employees on the cutting edge.

In this bundle, you'll work toward being able to pass LPIC-1 Linux Administrator (101-500), LPIC-1 Linux Administrator (102-500), LPIC-2 Linux Engineer (201-450), and LPIC-2 Linux Engineer (202-450) on your first attempt.

What does that mean? It means you'll get started with command-line maintenance and learn how to install and configure a Linux machine. You'll establish basic networking and understand the Linux system architecture. You'll be able to customize and use the shell environment, write simple scripts, and automate system administration tasks by scheduling jobs. Additionally, you'll be able to troubleshoot resource usage, predict future resource needs, configure virtual servers in Apache, and much more.

If you want to operate a Linux system, The Linux Professional Institute Certified (LPIC) Administrator & Engineer Certification Bundle is your ticket to success. Get it today for just $49.

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

4 Strategies Entrepreneurs Use to Overcome Obstacles

Entrepreneurs are risk-takers by nature. They are problem-solvers that find solutions where others see problems. Entrepreneurs understand that the most brilliant ideas are often born out of struggle. They are resilient and persistent. If you want to become a more effective entrepreneur, here are four strategies for building a successful...
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Save on home security with a Ring Stick Up Cam sale at Amazon

Upgrading your home security is imperative if you want to feel safe. You may not think about your home security until it’s too late, unfortunately. Keeping yourself and your family safe should be at the top of your list. There are plenty of ways to do so and utilizing cameras around your home is a good option. The Ring Stick Up Cam is one that is versatile and, right now, is discounted.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Or Mac#Lpic 2 Linux Engineer
Entrepreneur

Using Data Analytics Will Transform Your Business. Here's How.

As competition has grown ever so fierce among sectors in our economy, businesses have begun to seek ways by which to gain an advantage over other market participants. In doing so, many C-level executives have turned to data collection and management. Once an ancillary function driving companies forward, analytics is now a prerequisite for startup growth. While far from a novel concept, harvesting data today is easier than ever before with the emergence of new technologies.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Why Are Reference Letters Important for Getting a Job?

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. know they need to leverage every advantage possible to stand out, especially when...
JOBS
The Associated Press

Zip Appoints B2B SaaS Go-to-Market Expert Ed Sawma as VP of Marketing Amid Rapid Business Growth

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- Zip, the world’s leading intake-to-procure solution, today announced the appointment of Ed Sawma as VP of Marketing. Sawma brings more than 15 years of expertise leading go-to-market functions for some of the world’s most successful technology brands, including Motorola, Microsoft and Okta. Sawma will be responsible for building and leading a world-class marketing team to support Zip’s rapid growth by elevating Zip’s presence in the market and accelerating the sales pipeline. He will oversee product marketing, revenue marketing, marketing operations, partnerships, and corporate marketing and communications. Zip recently announced its $43 million Series B at a $1.2 billion valuation, achieved in less than two years since the company’s 2020 founding. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005221/en/ Ed Sawma, VP of Marketing at Zip (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

How to Show VCs Your Business Brings Irreplaceable Value

The hot topic in the business world right now is whether a dreaded downturn is imminent or not. The founders I've talked to are particularly worried about losing access to funding if things take a turn for the worse. Many are redrawing their more optimistic projections, which were made when it seemed like everyone was raising mega rounds on fantastical multiples.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
The Associated Press

Zicam®, the #1 Cold-Shortening Brand†, Adds Daily Immune Support Products to its Lineup

EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- Zicam ®, the #1 cold-shortening brand †, announces the launch of two new immune support gummy supplements – Zicam Daily Immune Support* and Zicam Sleep + Immune Support* with Melatonin – developed to provide immune support year-round, day and night.* This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005035/en/ Zicam Daily Immune Support* and Zicam Sleep + Immune Support* with Melatonin (Photo: Business Wire)
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Mason Expands Executive Bench with CFO and VP of Operations as Business Accelerates

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- Mason, innovator of the only fully managed infrastructure for developing and delivering dedicated smart devices, today announced the appointment of Phil Moon as CFO and Bernard Richardson as VP of Operations. These new hires to the leadership team will enable the company to expertly scale operations to meet the rapidly accelerating demand for its products and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005262/en/ Mason CFO Phil Moon (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys

Just like the animal they mimic, bear markets are known to have a wide reach. When the bears take a swipe at elevated stock prices, few names survive. This year's bear market attack has spared few industries. High flying technology companies have been especially hard hit by the impact of rising rates on valuations and fears of a global economic slowdown.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Why a Purpose-Driven Business Is the Real Key to Success

Last year, I went to our board with the idea of joining the 1% Pledge, a global movement to support our community investments and philanthropy. The big idea is to pledge 1% of our employee's time, 1% of our products and capabilities, 1% of our profits and 1% of our entire equity. Our goal as the first Canadian public company to launch this major initiative, is to inspire, educate and empower all companies to leverage their assets for good.
ADVOCACY
Entrepreneur

Amazon Continues Its Push Into Healthcare With $3.9 Billion Move

Amazon is your bookstore, your last-minute phone charger provider — and now, it's one step closer to also being your doctor. The retail conglomerate will purchase One Medical, which provides in-person and virtual clinic services for $18 a share, CNBC reported Thursday. That values the healthcare company at about...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Why a Recession Is the Worst Time to Skimp on Brand Marketing

Stocks are slipping, tech growth is halting, and bubbles are bursting. If you haven't already felt it, you're bracing for the impact. When markets start to shift, businesses are forced to quickly pivot and adapt to minimize fallout. In tech, we're seeing this play out in the form of budget cuts, mass layoffs and hiring freezes.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Put Your Money to Work When You Learn How to Trade

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. Entrepreneurship is all about independence. And when it comes to your long-term financial...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride

Online travel company Trip Advisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) stock has fallen (-35%) this year. The travel sector was devastated by the pandemic as an epicenter industry. However, the reopening as unleashed much pent up demand with many airline carriers like American Airlines (NYSE: AAL) experiencing travel return back to pre-COVID levels. However, the popular travel site saw its shares peak at $64.95 on March 15, 202, and continue to slide towards its pandemic lows. Peers like Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE) and Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) are bottoming out, which may also be a sign for Trip Advisor shares to reverse course back up. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock has also attempted to put in a bottom. Travel and tourism is expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels by 6% in 2022 generating nearing $2 trillion. China loosening COVID quarantine restrictions helped to put a bottom in on travel stock. Unfortunately, the macroeconomic situation is making investors nervous with rising inflation, fuel costs, and interest rates. A recession can take the wind right out of the sales of the recovery as travelers rein in their discretionary spending. The Company installed a new CEO in July 2022 as the Company enters the business period of the travel season in the third quarter. Prudent investors seeking exposure in the online travel and entertainment segment can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Trip Advisor.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Eleven Tactics To Let Teens Know About Money Management

When your kids become teens, you'll need to show them the ropes. From learning how to become an adult in society to saving for a house or retirement, it may seem like you've got a lot to teach them. Teaching your teens the basics of budgeting will help them deal with real money throughout their lives.
KIDS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

52K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy