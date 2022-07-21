San Francisco adds 1K new shelter beds in effort to combat homelessness

A homeless man sleeps outside of the Asian Art Museum on May 17, 2019 in San Francisco, California. Photo credit Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – As San Francisco continues to tackle the issue of homelessness in the city, officials are moving ahead with a new plan to bolster the shelter system.

Over the next three months, the city plans to add over 1,000 beds to city shelters, making spaces even bigger than before the pandemic.

As a result of the change, officials hope to see a decline in the number of people sleeping on the streets.

"We know that for folks when they first come into shelter, it's just about catching up on sleep, getting those consistent meals," said Emily Cohen, spokesperson for the San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing.

But while an important resource and stepping stone, shelters are not a permanent solution to the housing issues facing those experiencing homelessness in the city.

"Here, it's really wonderful," said Cohen. But, "it's still not your own place, you're still not in your own home."

The increase in shelter beds is just one part of the city's renewed efforts, more permanent housing options are being expanded as well.

"We have added about 3,000 additional units of permanent supportive housing over the last two years," she said. "And a lot of that's going to be coming online this fall and into the winter."