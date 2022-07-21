ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, FL

Congress could shut down county plan for private planes at Homestead air base

By Alex Harris
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Miami-Dade’s plans to bring civil aviation to the Homestead Air Reserve Base may be on the way to being grounded by Congress, at least temporarily.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a longtime opponent to the idea of expanding private access to the base, also has picked up support from a key Miami Republican colleague — U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, who as mayor of Miami-Dade County had supported opening the base to private planes.

Gimenez appears to have changed his mind on the proposal, sponsoring legislation in the U..S. House of Representatives that mirrors language from Rubio and Florida Sen. Rick Scott that would outlaw private air traffic at the base.

The U.S. Senate’s draft version of the National Defense spending bill currently includes a provision banning civilian air operations at the base, beginning after the bill becomes law and sunsetting in 2026. The $839 billion National Defense spending bill that passed the House with strong bipartisan support this week doesn’t include that language, but Rubio pledged to keep that language in the final compromise bill that becomes law.

“We should never put corporate special interests before Everglades restoration or our military readiness. I appreciate the committee and Senator Scott for working with me to include this critical provision in the Senate’s FY23 NDAA, and I will push to ensure that it becomes law,” Rubio said in a statement.

Environmentalists have fought against civilian operations at the base for decades. Rubio has also been a vocal opponent of the plan , saying it threatens the multi-billion-dollar federal investment in Everglades restoration.

The latest attempt to add private aviation to the base started when Miami-Dade, with Gimenez as mayor, began negotiating with the Air Force in 2014. That push lasted for years, and in October 2020 , Miami-Dade commissioners unanimously agreed to move forward with opening up the base to civilian aircraft, with an exception for cargo planes.

Now, in a press release about the bill, Gimenez said preserving military use of the base is “critical to protecting our national security interests.”

Anti-expansion activists have also linked the push for private air traffic to the proposed logistics center to the north of the base, which, if approved, would be the largest expansion of the county’s urban development boundary in history.

Rubio, who is up for reelection this year, co-wrote an op-ed with Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava arguing that the project would harm Everglades restoration efforts.

Since the 2020 move, Miami-Dade’s commission hasn’t discussed the topic of expanding the base for private use. In a May memo, Commissioner Raquel Regalado asked Levine Cava to put the issue “to bed” instead of allowing it to “fester.”

Levine Cava, who originally proposed the amendment limiting cargo flights at the base, said the county supports the key military operations of the Homestead Air Reserve Base.

“As Mayor, I have been proud to support the defense capability and diversity of roles played by HARB, and as an elected leader I’ve worked to ensure we make smart decisions about development that could interfere with the base,” she said in a statement.

Correction: An earlier version of the story incorrectly said the language was in the House version of the defense bill that passed.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Homestead, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Government
City
Homestead, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Base#Private Planes#Politics Federal#Republican#The U S Senate#National Defense#House#Senate
CBS Miami

Citizens dropping South Florida residents because their home's replacement value exceeds cap

MIAMI – Insurance costs have skyrocketed across the state. As home values increase, it's becoming harder to get insurance from the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance."Insurance is probably the biggest issue we see on the forefront in Florida and that's why we had a special session on property insurance this pass years," said State Rep. Chip LaMarca.But, during that special session, lawmakers failed to address a major concern impacting thousands of homeowners being priced out of getting coverage by Citizens, which is a last resort for many property owners."This is actually an issue I tried to include in the bill last...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Cruz couldn’t watch as bloody Parkland images played in court. Jurors weren’t so lucky | Editorial

During the sentencing trial of the confessed Parkland shooter, jurors and families have had to hear the blasts of rifle shots echo in the hallways of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. They listened to the recording of a boy moaning and pleading for help. Jurors intently watched video clips of Nikolas Cruz opening fire against a group of students who cowered in an alcove. They saw footage of athletic director Christopher Hixon crawling to safety after being wounded only to have Cruz catch up to him, raise his weapon and shoot him.
PARKLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
16K+
Followers
904
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy