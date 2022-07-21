ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Summit Carbon, developer behind carbon capture pipeline, hires agriculture veteran as CEO

By Donnelle Eller, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

Summit Carbon Solutions, the Ames company that is seeking to build a $4.5 billion carbon capture pipeline across Iowa, said Thursday it's hired ag industry veteran Lee Blank as its CEO.

Summit said Blank has 30 years of experience across several agricultural markets. The startup is a spinoff of Bruce Rastetter's Summit Agricultural Group.

“Lee’s background as an accomplished leader and entrepreneur, his experience in project delivery, and his ability to develop relationships and to engage with these stakeholders make him a perfect fit,” Rastetter, the founder of Alden-based Summit Agricultural Group, said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aTcFg_0gnilfIq00

Summit Carbon Solutions seeks to build its 2,000-mile pipeline through four states, including 680 miles in Iowa. The company proposes capturing carbon dioxide emissions from ethanol and other industrial agriculture plants, liquefying it under pressure and transporting it via the pipeline to North Dakota, where it will be permanently sequestered a mile underground.

The project, one of three carbon capture pipelines proposed in Iowa, the nation's top producer of ethanol, has run into significant opposition from farmers, landowners and local officials . Many of the concerns have centered on the potential for companies to use eminent domain powers, enabling them to force unwilling landowners to sell access to their land for the pipeline.

Iowans also have raised concern about the pipeline's safety and its possible impact on farmland and underlying drainage systems.

Summit and the other pipeline developers say the projects will help ethanol and other energy-intensive agricultural industries remain viable as the nation seeks to cut net greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 to address climate change.

Summit said Blank began his career at Archer Daniels Midland, spending 15 years managing operations across commodity merchandising, logistics and processing. Most recently, Blank led Advance Trading Inc., an Illinois risk management firm, and was CEO of GFG Ag Services, a Missouri farm services company.

MORE: What we know about three carbon capture pipelines proposed in Iowa

Before GFG Ag Services, Blank served as CEO of Twin Rivers Technologies, a Massachusetts agricultural processing company, where he was responsible for the development and construction of a $210 million processing facility in Canada.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join Summit Carbon Solutions at this critical stage,” Blank said in a statement. “Throughout my career in the agriculture industry, there has never been a more urgent need, nor a more difficult challenge than decarbonization, but at Summit Carbon Solutions we have an opportunity to make a tremendous impact on the industry’s carbon footprint, while bolstering its long-term economic fundamentals."

Summit and other pipeline developers say the projects will help ethanol and other energy-intensive agricultural industries remain viable as the nation seeks to cut net greenhouse emissions in half by 2030 to address climate change.

MORE: Summit Carbon Solutions hires former WOI TV anchor as community relations director

Summit said Thursday it's negotiated voluntary easements with 650 Iowa landowners, giving the company about 40% of the easements it needs along the pipeline's path.

The company says it's received about $1.1 billion in investments for the project, anchored by TPG Rise, Continental Resources, Tiger Infrastructure Partners and SK Group. It also announced a partnership with Minnkota Power Cooperative , which provides Summit access to the largest fully permitted carbon storage facility in the United States.

Summit seeks to sequester roughly 10 million tons per year of carbon dioxide, beginning in 2024. The Iowa Utilities Board has yet to set a date for a public hearing on the company's petition to build the pipeline.

Donnelle Eller covers agriculture, the environment and energy for the Register. Reach her at deller@registermedia.com or 515-284-8457.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Summit Carbon, developer behind carbon capture pipeline, hires agriculture veteran as CEO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iowa.media

Large support from Iowans for Freedom Amendment heading into November

A new poll shows large support among likely Iowa voters for the Freedom Amendment heading into the November general election. The Freedom Amendment would add Second Amendment protections to Iowa’s state constitution. Only six states, which includes Iowa, Minnesota, Maryland, California, New York and New Jersey, do not have language in their respective state constitutions that protects the right of their citizens to keep and bear arms.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa Dems changes to keep caucuses first might give too much ground

Proposal seems to resemble primary more than caucus in some ways. Progress comes on federal legislation that would make the United States more competitive in the microchip industry. Illinois tightens the rules for getting a firearm owners identification card, and the future of the Iowa caucuses for the Democratic Party remains in limbo.
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Drought impacting crops in parts of Iowa

Iowa State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan says July has been a challenging month for the state’s crops. “We’ve noticed pineapple corn in the morning and flipped over soybean leaves,” he said. “Instead of those emerald, green fields you see that grey color. Moisture stress is popping out, especially given the hotter temperatures that we’ve seen.”
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Ames, IA
Business
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
Ames, IA
Industry
Local
Iowa Industry
City
Carbon, IA
Chariton Leader

See the stroke death rate in Iowa

Investigated the stroke death rate in Iowa using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
KDHL AM 920

38 Extremely Easy Words that People in Minnesota and Iowa Say Wrong

The top words that people in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois have a hard time pronouncing correctly. Has this ever happened to you? You are having a conversation with someone and the individual stops you in mid-sentence to let you know that the word you just spoke was said incorrectly. If it has, you aren't alone and I just wanted you to know that saying a few words "wrong" is normal. Very, very normal! In fact, here's a huge list of words that people in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois say incorrectly all of the time.
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

New pilot program studying the impacts of giving low-income Iowans $500 a month

DES MOINES, Iowa — This fall, Mid-Iowa Health Foundation is kicking off a basic income pilot program. “Those early findings are really pointing to the ways in which having a sustained basic income allows people to pivot to a more secure financial situation," says CEO and President of Mid-Iowa Health Foundation, Nalo Johnson.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Carbon Capture#Carbon Dioxide#Ethanol#Summit Agricultural Group#Iowans
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Gas Station Sold Gas For $2!

Remember paying less than $3 for a gallon of gas? These high prices we have been dealing has made it seem like $2 gas was so long ago, so one conservative group is reminding Iowans of a time with lower gas prices. Americans for Prosperity Iowa is the group that...
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Breaking News: Washington Declared an Iowa Great Place

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has released its list of new Iowa Great Places, and Washington was selected as one of the cities. Washington now joins a select group of cities that have collectively received more than $22 million in state support since the program started in 2005. In...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa State Fair Welcomes An Addition To The Famous Butter Statue

Whether you have attended the Iowa State Fair or not, you have probably heard of the infamous butter cow. This buttery tradition started back in 1911 when J.K. Daniels sculpted the first cow. Daniels was succeeded by J.E. Wallace and then Earl Frank Dutt before Norma “Duffy” Lyon of Toledo took the reins in 1960 as the first female butter cow sculptor. Duffy was succeeded by Sarah Pratt in 2006.
TOLEDO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
bleedingheartland.com

Exclusive: Iowa trooper crash investigation details remain secret

John Morrissey, a freelance writer in Des Moines, follows up on his coverage of a fatal accident last year. More than nine months after the crash that killed on-duty Iowa State Trooper Ted Benda, the Iowa Department of Public Safety has nothing more to say about the cause of his death, or its implications. The department's technical investigation is classified as confidential.
DES MOINES, IA
kiwaradio.com

RAGBRAI Departs Sergeant Bluff, Headed East

Sergeant Bluff, Iowa — Several thousand bicycle riders, their families and support staff have departed Sergeant Bluff, which is just south of Sioux City, en route to Ida Grove, for this year’s RAGBRAI — the annual great bike ride across Iowa. The trek is just over 53 miles, and the climb is over 2500 feet.
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
KCCI.com

Help Wanted: These 5 occupations are most needed in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 90,000 jobs are posted on theIowa Works website, and a listing of the top 25 postings shows there is a great need for nurses and truck drivers. Registered nurses make up the top spot, with nearly 4,800 jobs posted. The state has need for...
voiceofalexandria.com

In C.R. stop, DeJear rallies Democrats to unseat Reynolds in ‘tough’ race

CEDAR RAPIDS — Attempting to diminish the significance of poll numbers and fundraising that trails Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear told Linn County supporters Thursday that such figures do not capture the sentiment of Iowans. Campaign filings this week showed Reynolds has more than 10 times...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy