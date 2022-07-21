CFCC boat building graduate builds dream homes

At yesterday’s regular council meeting County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield, Jr along with members of the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) asked Mayor and Council for their support of the quarter-cent sales tax to be used for public transportation systems. “Having personal mobility, being able to easily and safely get where you need to go, and creating a more walkable and bikeable community is important for the growth and health of our community,” said Commissioner Jonathan Barfield, Jr. who is helping to lead the education campaign for the sales tax. “The transportation sales tax could have a meaningful impact on residents, provide access where it doesn’t exist currently, and improve life in New Hanover County for everyone to move forward and go even further.”

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO