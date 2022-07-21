ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yachats, OR

Yachats July 4th events were truly a community effort

 3 days ago

Kudos to Yachats for its Fourth of July celebration. It was truly a wonderful, community event. I would like to applaud and acknowledge the efforts of everyone who donated their time, talents, energy...

klcc.org

Eugene’s Downtown Riverfront Park festival is a crowd pleaser

Eugene’s Downtown Riverfront Park is hosting a free fan festival during the World Athletics Championships. There’s a big screen to watch the live action, food, performances, a kids area and more. KLCC heard from some people at the park this week. “My name is Jaden Salama and I’m...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Effort underway to change Lane County to "Kalapuya County"

A campaign is underway to rename Lane County in honor of the region’s original Indigenous inhabitants. Currently, the county’s namesake is Joseph Lane, Oregon’s first territorial governor. Critics have said his pro-slavery sentiments and actions against Native Americans doesn’t jibe with today’s values. Following up...
LANE COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

How did Oregon22 go? Locals, visitors reflect on big 10 days in Eugene

As the World Athletics Championships came to a close Sunday, locals and visitors began to reflect on a big event for Eugene – for better or worse. The international track meet brought thousands of visitors and global attention to the Willamette Valley college town, and while crowds may not have met expectations, it was still a busy 10 days for much of the city.
EUGENE, OR
City
Waldport, OR
City
Yachats, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Yachats, OR
Government
KGW

There's a new way to store your kayak, canoe and stand up paddle board along the Willamette River in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Oregon — Jonathan Cordisco is a senior at Oregon State University (OSU) and is studying mechanical engineering. While tackling his senior thesis, Cordisco is one of the masterminds behind developing the first ever public watercraft storage unit along the Willamette River at the southeast end of Riverview Park located in the city of Independence.
INDEPENDENCE, OR
Person
Robert Rubin
hh-today.com

The mystery of so many parked trailers

A reader wondered about all those semi-trailers parked in front of the Albany Box Company on Pacific Boulevard in Albany. Saturday’s bike ride took me past the place for a look. I leaned the bike against one of the trailers and counted all the ones I could see. Just...
ALBANY, OR
hh-today.com

Sorry, but the Cox Creek bridge again

I blew it in the video on the Cox Creek railroad bridge replacement that was featured in the story that ran here on July 18, before I killed it. As you can see, the timber trestle across the creek and path is still very much in place, contrary to what I said on that video and in the text.
ALBANY, OR
#Volunteers#Art#Rock And Roll Music#Localevent#Local Life#The La De Da Parade#The Chamber Of Commerce#Yachats Farmers Market#Yfapp#Polly Plumb Productions
klcc.org

Worst of heat wave could spare Eugene

The Willamette Valley is bracing for its first extended heat wave of the summer next week. But forecasters say the Eugene-Springfield area could be spared from the worst of it. The heat will start building on Sunday and will peak mid-week. It’s not expected to approach the scorching highs of...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Benton County to get new courthouse

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Because of the current courthouse’s age, the Benton County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to construct a new courthouse yesterday. The current Benton County Courthouse is 134 years old. While it is historic, officials say it has issues for accessibility, is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, has seismic deficiencies and is inefficient. Officials say there are no facilities for mental health or addiction help and the jail is small, meaning offenders are often released back into the community. As such, the Benton County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to build a new courthouse about a mile north of downtown Corvallis.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Woman frustrated after shoulder replacement surgery canceled

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - One local woman is sharing her frustrations after her shoulder replacement surgery was canceled at the last minute. The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said five days before shoulder replacement surgery, she received a call from the hospital, saying the surgery was being postponed indefinitely. She...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
klcc.org

Family, friends, coaches, teammates gather to honor Spencer Webb

Family, friends, coaches and teammates gathered Thursday night to honor Spencer Webb, the 22-year-old Oregon football player who died last week after an accidental fall near Triangle Lake west of Eugene. Coach Dan Lanning was one of the first to address the crowd. He began by acknowledging that “This is...
EUGENE, OR
Politics
Politics
Arts
Arts
philomathnews.com

Philomath Police help with investigation of meth dealer

A Linn County man was sentenced to federal prison Thursday after he sold methamphetamine and a firearm to an undercover informant acting as a federal agent while on federal supervised release for a previous conviction. Roger Lee Bishop, 56, of Sweet Home, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison...
SWEET HOME, OR
kezi.com

Eugene woman arrested after trying to grab officer’s gun, police say

EUGENE, Ore. – A woman who stole a work truck and fought with a police officer was arrested yesterday, Eugene police say. The Eugene Police Department says in the afternoon of July 21, a Les Schwab work truck was stolen from east 16th Street and Patterson Street. The EPD said that later that same day, at about 4:30 p.m., an officer spotted the truck on Floral Hill Drive and went to pull it over.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Reviewing Oregon's all-time rushing leaderboards

Oregon has had some fantastic running backs in its school history. For years, the Ducks have had at least one 1,000 yard runner each season. Well, it's hard not to select the school's lone Doak Walker winner (LaMichael James), but because James only played three seasons, the school's all-time career leaderboard doesn't completely favor him. Royce Freeman surpassed several of James records, and former teammate Kenjon Barner is near him on other lists.
OREGON STATE

