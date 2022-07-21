Yachats July 4th events were truly a community effort

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Because of the current courthouse’s age, the Benton County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to construct a new courthouse yesterday. The current Benton County Courthouse is 134 years old. While it is historic, officials say it has issues for accessibility, is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, has seismic deficiencies and is inefficient. Officials say there are no facilities for mental health or addiction help and the jail is small, meaning offenders are often released back into the community. As such, the Benton County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to build a new courthouse about a mile north of downtown Corvallis.

BENTON COUNTY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO