Cottage Grove, WI

Two people robbed on Highway 12 off-ramp in Cottage Grove, authorities say

By Jaymes Langrehr
 3 days ago

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery reported in the early-morning hours of Thursday on Highway 12 in the Town of Cottage Grove.

The robbery victims, a man and a woman, reported they were getting off Highway 12 on the off-ramp to southbound County Highway N at about 2 a.m. Thursday when a dark-colored sedan drove in front of them, forcing them to stop.

Two men in their 20s reportedly got out of the sedan armed with guns and approached the victims’ car, demanding money. The suspects then got back into the sedan and headed west on Highway 12.

The victims were unable to provide the make or model of the dark-colored sedan, and authorities did not provide further details about the suspects. The Sheriff’s Office says no one has been arrested, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with potential information is asked to call the Dane County Communication Center’s non-emergency line at 608-255-2345 or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at 608-284-6900.

Nina Grigio
3d ago

I would have been backing up faster than they could keep up with me. Who just sits there while guys with guns approach??



