Gregg County, TX

DNA Doe Project and Gregg County Sheriff’s Office identify Jane Doe from 2002

By Angela Bonilla
KWTX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLADEWATER, Texas (KWTX) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and the DNA Doe Project have identified partial skeletal remains that were located by construction workers off Highway 135 in Gregg County 20 years ago. Pamela Young of Arlington, died approximately two years before her partial skeleton was found,...

www.kwtx.com

fox4news.com

Dallas police make arrest in 1989 murder of Mary Hague Kelly

DALLAS - A 53-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of a woman more than 30 years ago. David Rojas has been charged with capital murder in the death of Mary Hague Kelly back in 1989. Kelly was found dead back on January 19, 1989, in the 400 block...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police arrest man for 33-year-old Murder Case

On July 22, 2022, Dallas Police arrested David Rojas, 53, on the charge of Capital Murder in the death of Mary Hague Kelly. On January 19, 1989, Dallas Police responded to 411 North Frances Street for the report of a dead person. At the scene, Dallas Police found Mary Hague Kelly, who was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no signs of forced entry into the home, but Kelly’s personal belongings and her vehicle had been taken from the scene. The Medical Examiner later determined her cause of death was strangulation. At the time of Kelly’s death, DNA samples were taken. The investigation into Kelly’s death continued, and on June 28, 2022, DNA testing came back that the sample taken from Kelly’s body was a match to Rojas. Following further investigation, Rojas was taken into custody on July 22, 2022, in Dallas and taken to the Dallas County Jail.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

23-year-old man dies in custody at Tarrant County jail

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 23-year-old man died in custody at the Tarrant County jail on Wednesday, but few details have been released and the man's family is demanding answers from authorities. Trelynn Wormley was found unresponsive in his cell at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Fort Worth: Police

One man is dead and three other individuals are injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Sunday morning, police said. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Central Division officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of South Riverside Drive in reference to a shooting call. Police said when...
FORT WORTH, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police find meth, illegal pills during search warrant in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — A woman was arrested in Jacksonville on Wednesday after a joint task force, composed of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office, the Jacksonville Police Department and the Bullard Police Department, found several illegal substances during a search warrant. The force executed a narcotics search warrant on Ardis Street, where they managed to […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Deceased Suspect Identified After Local Standoff Ended in Flames

Officials said on Tuesday that the alleged shooter found dead after a standoff with Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies last month has been identified as Kemal Shea. The Dallas Express reported that deputies responded to a residence in the 500 block of Indian Creek Drive in Fort Worth...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WFAA

24-year-old found dead in SUV with gunshot wound, Garland police say

GARLAND, Texas — Police have opened a murder investigation after finding a man that was found dead in a SUV Saturday morning. The Garland Police Department shared information about the scene on social media. Officers got a call about a "gunshot disturbance" from an apartment community on North Shiloh...
GARLAND, TX
WFAA

Man dies while in custody at Dallas County jail

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A man died in police custody after reportedly having what appeared to be a seizure in the central intake of the Dallas County jail, officials say. The Dallas Police Department says officers arrested 25-year-old Luis Perez for a DWI on Friday, July 15. On Monday, July 18, DPD says Perez was turned over to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department after he was cleared by nurses at the Dallas County jail.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KTAL

Something blue: Harrison Co. deputies help send off newlyweds in style

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a wedding earlier in July, not by the way most people think. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said that two deputies were in attendance working security and wanted to partake in the “send-off” for the newly-weds. The two deputies decided what better way for the bride and groom to exit the wedding than in the backseat of the patrol unit.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Eight life sentences upheld in child indecency case

GILMER — The 6th Court of Appeals in Texarkana has upheld a term of eight life sentences in an Upshur County child indecency case. According to officials, Thomas Auld was found guilty last year of eight counts of indecency with a child by contact. The child victim, 12 years old at the time of the trial, described abuse against her when she was 10 and 11 years old. Officials say Auld knew the victim. Officials say the sentences took into account “the egregious facts of this case plus the prior criminal history of the defendant.”
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Missing man's body found in Teaselville

TEASELVILLE, Texas — The body of a missing man has been found in southern Smith County. This morning investigators left the scene with evidence bags. Around 9 a.m. Thursday, Smith County deputies found a man’s body near the Dollar General in Teaselville. Not long afterward, they confirmed that...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police seek help looking for critical missing 16-year-old

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is seeking public assistance to locate a critical missing person. Le'andra Tittle, 16, was last seen on July 19 in the 2800 block of Wheatland Road in Dallas at about 4:40 p.m. Tittle has black hair, black eyes, is about 5'6 and weighs about 260 lbs.Tittle was last seen wearing a black Arby's shirt, black pants and black shoes. Tittle may be in need of assistance, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas police at 911 or (214) 671-4268 and to reference case number 130540-2022.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Dies After Apparent Seizure in Dallas County Jail

A man arrested by Dallas Police during a traffic stop on July 15 died two days after having an apparent seizure during the book-in process at Dallas County Jail, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office says. According to the sheriff's office, the man appeared to have a seizure at about 7:30...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

2 Jailed On Violation Warrants

A 43-year-old Seagoville man and 23-year-old Sulphur Springs man, were jailed on violation warrants, according to arrest reports. Shalik Dayron Reed was transported from another facility in East Texas to Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office by Deputy Terry Thompson. The 22-year-old was booked into the county jail at 5:26 p.m. for violation of probation, which he was on for indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to arrest reports. He was held on the charge Thursday, according to jail reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX

