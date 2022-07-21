ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byesville, OH

Portion of Main Ave in Byesville closed over the weekend

By AVC News
 3 days ago

BYESVILLE, Ohio – The Village of Byesville reports...

Your Radio Place

Major road construction project underway in Cambridge near Southgate Parkway

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Cambridge area residents are being advised to be aware of a road construction project that will impact a lot of traffic. Begininning today (July 25) The Westbound ramp of I-70 at exit 209 is closed for repairs. That is the exit to Southgate Parkway. The ramp is scheduled to close 28 days for widening and signal improvement.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Knox Pages

1909 fire’s fingerprint remains in downtown Utica

UTICA -- Have you ever noticed while driving through Utica, that a chunk of its downtown is missing?. While many old buildings remain, there is a section on the east side of Main Street that lacks the older buildings. I noticed it in the past without really thinking about it too much until I bumped into an old postcard that explains it.
UTICA, OH
Your Radio Place

Several items up for consideration at the Zanesville City Council meeting

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville City Council is set to meet tonight (July 25) with several ordinances up for consideration. They include a recommendation from Mayor Don Mason about the re-appointment to the Muskingum. County Center for Seniors Board including Susan Jones, Brian Wagner, and Keely. Warden to the...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Citizens unite to restore State Theatre in Barnesville

BARNESVILLE, Ohio – A small group of residents have formed to restore the former State Theatre in Barnesville. The theater, which opened in 1925 along West Main Street, featured a large stage and balcony and hosted an array of live shows and movies. It closed for good around 1969. The building was later used as a carpet store, followed by a thrift store, but has been unoccupied for many years.
BARNESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Several area counties and communities receive first opioid settlement payments

Several area counties and communities have received the first annual installment from the OneOhio settlement related to the opioid crisis. While Ohio Attorney General in 2017, Gov. Mike DeWine made Ohio one of the first in the nation to sue drug makers and distributors for their role in flooding the market with massive amounts of highly addictive opioids.
OHIO STATE
Your Radio Place

Rolling Hills School District hopes to add a library to its new building

BYESVILLE, Ohio – The Rolling Hills Scho0l District is interested in adding a library to its new building on the Meadowbrook Campus. According to Superintendent Devvon Dettra, talks are underway with Michael Lymer of the Guernsey County Public Library System. The discussion is about adding the library to the new building.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

5th annual Ohio Valley Pride Festival held in Wheeling

Ohio County, WV — The 5th annual Ohio Valley Pride Festival has taken to Heritage Port in Wheeling to celebrate community members, family members, and other loved ones alike- celebrating who they are as a whole. “Everybody should be able to be themselves, be who they want to be,...
WHEELING, WV
Your Radio Place

The Midwest Summer Spring Championships are returning to Dillon Lake

NASHPORT, Ohio – The Rowing Community is heading back to Dillon Lake on July 30 to take part in the Midwest Summer Sprint Championships event. Sculling and Sweep Events will be offered in Youth, Masters, and Open categories. The organization is seeking volunteers to help promote and work the event.
NASHPORT, OH
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Your Radio Place

The Guernsey County Sheriff has a warning about leaving old phones around the house

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Guernsey County Sheriff’s office is recommending that parents dispose of old phones to keep them away from children. Sheriff Jeffrey Paden has offered this proposal because children playing with phones are able to call 9-1-1 just by pressing the power button too many times. By doing this, the 9-1-1 call can tie up critical emergency lines.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Severe Storm Impact: More Downed Trees in Wayne, Holmes

SHREVE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Lots of trees down again in southern Wayne and northern Holmes Counties during the night. But there were no reports of building damage or injuries from Wednesday night’s severe thunderstorm. No word on state roads being closed at this time, but...
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Coshocton area TikTok girl with 10-thousand followers is missing

COSHOCTON, Ohio – The family of TikToker Georjlyn Hayes has filed a missing person’s report with the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office. Brenda Hayes, the 20-year-old’s mother reports that she has been missing since July 12. She was thought to be in Columbus and then Cincinnati, but became concerned when Georjlyn posted on TikTok that she was stranded in Kentucky. The young woman has around 10,500 followers on the social media platform.
COSHOCTON, OH
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol monitoring drivers to combat speeding

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the summertime putting more drivers on the road, highway officials are looking to monitor those going above the speed limit. Ohio law enforcement is teaming up with five other states to combat speeding on the roads. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials at the Marietta post...
MARIETTA, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Arrested in New Phila, Wanted in 3 Other States

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Canton man was arrested in New Philadelphia early Friday morning, but it wasn’t your typical police pursuit. After a short high-speed chase in his car, police say Daniel Duran climbed the exterior stairs of a downtown building and broke a window to get inside.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH

