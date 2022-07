Down on bended knee — again! Jed Wyatt has found his match in girlfriend Ellen Decker and has taken the next step after nearly three years of dating. “Ellen, you are the greatest joy of my life. Getting to spend so much time with you has taught me so much,” the Bachelorette season 15 winner, 28, gushed via Instagram on Sunday, July 17, confirming the twosome’s engagement. “Above all, our ability to work through difficult situations has been very impressive. We never turn and run on each other, we face life head on and figure it out.”

