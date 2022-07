ELSAH — One person is dead following a Saturday night motorcycle accident near Elsah. According to Illinois State Police, at 11:15 p.m. Saturday Dustin Brown, 26, of Lebanon, Illinois, was operating a 2012 Yamaha motorcycle on Illinois 100 about a mile north of Mill Street in Elsah. Brown was southbound on Illinois 100 when he left the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail. The motorcycle then crossed the road before coming to rest in the left ditch. Brown was pronounced deceased at the scene.

ELSAH, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO