Former University of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett was named the 2022 ACC Male Athlete of the Year earlier this month. The first-round rookie will begin his NFL career with the Steelers this season after leading the Panthers to their first ACC Championship. Pickett threw for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns and only seven interceptions, setting school records in the process. Will he be one of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts this season? Where should every quarterback be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO