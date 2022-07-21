ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Marlins' Tommy Nance: Called up Thursday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Nance was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Andre Fernandez of Herald Sports reports....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Aaron Judge ties Yankees franchise record against Orioles with eighth multi-home run game

Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees slugger and impending free agent who entered Friday leading Major League Baseball in homers, launched his 35th and 36th home runs of the season on Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles. Judge has now recorded eight multi-homer games to date, including a pair in July, tying him for the Yankees franchise record for the most in a single season, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: To IL with back spasms

Soler was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with lower-back spasms, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Mish says that he doesn't think the back injury is a season ender, but it has certainly bothered Soler for good chunks of the year. Soler is hitting .207/.295/.400 with 13 home runs in 72 games, failing to duplicate his strong play in the second half of last season with Atlanta. Luke Williams is starting in left field Saturday and former top pick JJ Bleday joined the big club to take Soler's roster spot.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Can't travel to Toronto

Arenado, who is starting at third base Sunday against the Reds, won't be able to travel with the Cardinals for the two-game series versus the Blue Jays this week due to his vaccination status, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Arenado is 5-for-10 with three doubles and a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Comes up clutch

Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Friday's 5-1 win over the Giants. Bellinger delivered the biggest hit of the game, an eighth-inning grand slam to give the Dodgers the lead for good. This was his first homer since July 1, and he's batting a meager .204 (11-for-54) this month. The outfielder owns a .208/.270/.381 slash line with 12 long balls, 35 RBI, 45 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 86 contests. Despite the poor ratios, the 27-year-old should continue to see mostly steady playing time in center field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Yu Darvish: Fans nine in ninth win

Darvish (9-4) picked up the win Friday in a 4-1 victory over the Mets, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out nine. The right-hander took a shutout into the seventh inning before New York finally squeezed across a run. Darvish fired 68 of 99 pitches for strikes before exiting and his splitter was particularly effective, generating a 50 percent swinging strike rate on the night. The quality start was his third in a row and 14th in 18 trips to the mound this season, and Darvish will take a 3.28 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 109:23 K:BB through 115.1 innings into his next outing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Saddened By The Antonio Brown Video

Antonio Brown's life has taken quite a turn over the past couple of years. The once-upon-a-time All-Pro wide receiver is now out of the league completely, performing at music festivals. Brown, who starred for the Steelers before bouncing around with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers, went viral for his music...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Athletics' David McKay: Called up Friday

McKay was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday. McKay will join the Athletics' big-league roster after being claimed by the team July 12 following him being designated for assignment by the Rays. The reliever has produced a 9.00 ERA and 2.00 WHIP with one strikeout over four innings in three appearances with the Rays and Yankees this year. Domingo Tapia was optioned to Las Vegas on Friday in order to open a roster spot for McKay.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#Herald Sports
CBS Sports

Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez: Ramping back up

Rodriguez (personal) has been in contact with the Tigers recently and has begun to ramp back up, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Rodriguez left the team due to a personal matter in mid-June and wasn't in touch with the team for several weeks, but the Tigers hope that he'll be able to return to game action sometime in late August. The southpaw will presumably require several weeks to ramp back up following his layoff, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him head out on a minor-league rehab assignment sometime next month.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Yankees' Shane Greene: Designated for assignment

Greene was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Sunday. Greene had his contract selected by the team Saturday and he pitched one inning, surrendering two runs on a Ramon Urias home run. He will now either return to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, get claimed by another team or be released outright.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Late scratch Friday

Rodriguez was a late scratch from Friday's lineup against the Astros for undisclosed reasons. Rodriguez was scratched moments before first pitch with no explanation. Dylan Moore took over in center field and will hit ninth in the lineup.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Nick Pratto: Called up, starting Friday

Pratto was called up from Triple-A Omaha and will start Friday against the Rays, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. After being sent down to Triple-A on Sunday, Pratto will return to the big leagues ahead of the Royals' first series of the second half. The 23-year-old will replace Edward Olivares (quadriceps) on the active roster after Olivares was placed on the 10-day injured list. Pratto is starting at first base and batting seventh against Tampa Bay.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Exits with apparent injury

Witt was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays with an apparent injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Witt went 1-for-1 with an RBI and was replaced in the field for the top of the second inning for undisclosed reasons. The 22-year-old's departure is presumed to be related to some type of injury, and the Royals should provide an update in the near future.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: On bench Friday

Rojas isn't starting Friday against the Nationals. Rojas started the last 11 games and hit .268 with a homer, four doubles, seven RBI, three runs and three stolen bases. Sergio Alcantara is shifting to third base while Buddy Kennedy serves as the designated hitter.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

White Sox's Luis Robert: Still absent Friday

Robert (head) is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Guardians, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. Robert will remain out of the lineup as he continues to battle lightheadedness, missing his third consecutive contest. Adam Engel will draw another start in center field and bat ninth against Cleveland.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Undergoes Tommy John surgery

Gutierrez (elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Gutierrez officially underwent surgery to correct the first-degree UCL strain he suffered in June and will now set his sights on potentially returning late next season. The right-hander will finish his 2022 campaign with a 7.61 ERA and 1.91 WHIP with 29 strikeouts over 36.2 innings in 10 appearances including eight starts with the Reds this year.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Anthony Bender: Moves to 60-day IL

Bender (back) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Sunday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Bender has already been on the injured list for nearly 60 days, so the transaction won't affect his return timeline. The 27-year-old began a rehab assignment in mid-July, and he could rejoin the Marlins after making a couple more outings in the minors.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Inks five-year deal with Brewers

Ashby signed a five-year, $20.5 million contract with Milwaukee on Saturday that includes incentives and club options for 2028 and 2029. Much like the extension Freddy Peralta signed a couple years ago, this contract will provide Ashby some financial certainty and it presumably has team-friendly terms if Ashby pitches to his potential. The electric southpaw has had some high points and some struggles this season, but he is well rested after the break and is scheduled to start Monday at home against the Rockies.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Requires season-ending surgery

Duvall, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, will undergo surgery on his left wrist and miss the rest of the season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Duvall exited Saturday's contest with left wrist discomfort, but he's since been diagnosed with a torn tendon sheath and will be out for the rest of 2022. The 33-year-old will finish the campaign with a .213/.276/.401 slash line, 12 home runs, and 36 RBI in 86 games.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Giants' Dominic Leone: Takes loss Thursday

Leone (3-2) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Thursday versus the Dodgers. The Giants pulled ahead in the top of the eighth inning, but Leone couldn't protect the one-run advantage. He gave up a double to Gavin Lux and a triple to Trayce Thompson. Jarlin Garcia then gave up a three-run home run, with the decisive run charged to Leone. Between the start of June and the All-Star break, Leone posted a 3.68 ERA in 14.2 innings, but he started the second half in shaky form against a tough team. The right-hander has a 3.78 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 36:12 K:BB, two saves, 10 holds and three blown saves through 33.1 innings this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy