Raiders' Darren Waller: Reports to camp

The Packers placed Tonyan (knee) on the active/PUP list Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Tonyan was putting together a lackluster follow-up to his 2020 breakout when he was lost for the season Week 8 last fall, the result of a torn ACL in his left knee. Overall, he hauled in 18 of 29 targets for 204 yards and two touchdowns in eight appearances, after going for 52-586-11 on 59 targets the previous year. Regarding Friday's development, it comes as no surprise, as the tight end was unable to participate in the offseason program, making him an iffy prospect to be available Week 1 at Minnesota. If Tonyan isn't cleared by that point, Green Bay will rely on Josiah Deguara, Marcedes Lewis, Tyler Davis and Dominique Dafney at the position in the early going.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO