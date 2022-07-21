ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders' Darren Waller: Reports to camp

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Waller reported to training camp and isn't holding out, though his contract may need to be addressed soon, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Waller has two years remaining on his contract,...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

NFL World Saddened By The Antonio Brown Video

Antonio Brown's life has taken quite a turn over the past couple of years. The once-upon-a-time All-Pro wide receiver is now out of the league completely, performing at music festivals. Brown, who starred for the Steelers before bouncing around with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers, went viral for his music...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' LaMonte Wade: Remains on bench against southpaw

Wade isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Wade is sitting for a second consecutive game since the Giants are facing left-hander Julio Urias on Saturday. Darin Ruf is serving as the designated hitter while Luis Gonzalez starts in right field.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Lucas Niang: Likely headed to active/PUP list

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday that Niang (kneecap) won't participate to begin training camp and will likely land on the active/PUP list, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Niang suffered a torn patella tendon during Week 17 last year and was placed on injured reserve shortly after, ending his...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Lions' Romeo Okwara: Not ready for camp

Okwara (Achilles) was placed on the active/PUP list Sunday. Okwara suffered a torn Achilles in Week 4 against the Bears last year and isn't expected back until midseason. His absence should open up extra opportunity for Charles Harris and Joshua Paschal (lower body) when the season kick offs.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Not starting Saturday

Cooper isn't starting Saturday against the Pirates, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper started the last five games and went 1-for-20 with a walk and nine strikeouts. Nick Fortes is serving as the designated hitter and batting second Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

NBA free agency: Cavaliers make Collin Sexton three-year offer, but he's unlikely to take it, per report

A year ago, Collin Sexton looked like a potential max player. He'd just averaged 24.3 points per game in his third NBA season, and with Evan Mobley inbound, it wasn't hard to imagine him at the front of a Cavaliers renaissance. Instead, he suffered a torn meniscus and missed most of the season. Darius Garland supplanted him as Cleveland's primary ball-handler, and the Cavaliers made it back to the postseason without him.
NBA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez: Ramping back up

Rodriguez (personal) has been in contact with the Tigers recently and has begun to ramp back up, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Rodriguez left the team due to a personal matter in mid-June and wasn't in touch with the team for several weeks, but the Tigers hope that he'll be able to return to game action sometime in late August. The southpaw will presumably require several weeks to ramp back up following his layoff, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him head out on a minor-league rehab assignment sometime next month.
DETROIT, MI
NFL
Football
Sports
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Comes up clutch

Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Friday's 5-1 win over the Giants. Bellinger delivered the biggest hit of the game, an eighth-inning grand slam to give the Dodgers the lead for good. This was his first homer since July 1, and he's batting a meager .204 (11-for-54) this month. The outfielder owns a .208/.270/.381 slash line with 12 long balls, 35 RBI, 45 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 86 contests. Despite the poor ratios, the 27-year-old should continue to see mostly steady playing time in center field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: Rolls ankle, leaves start early

Matz left Saturday's start against the Reds in the sixth inning after he rolled his right ankle, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Matz rolled his right ankle trying to field a ball at first base with one out in the sixth inning Saturday against the Reds, forcing him to exit the contest early. Making his first start after being activated from the 15-day injured list July 17, the left-hander pitched 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out seven before exiting. Junior Fernandez replaced him on the mound and Matz can be considered day-to-day for the time being.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Fills stat sheet Saturday

Witt went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rays. Witt opened the scoring with an RBI double in the third inning, and he added a two-run homer in the eighth to end it. He also stole third in his first trip on base as part of a double-steal with Andrew Benintendi. Witt's been running without much hesitation lately -- he has six steals in his last 10 contests. He's batting .349 (15-for-43) in that span. For the season, the rookie is up to a .256/.299/.457 slash line with 14 homers, 50 RBI, 51 runs scored, 19 steals, 19 doubles and five triples in 90 games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Late scratch Friday

Rodriguez was a late scratch from Friday's lineup against the Astros for undisclosed reasons. Rodriguez was scratched moments before first pitch with no explanation. Dylan Moore took over in center field and will hit ninth in the lineup.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Naquin: Drives in four

Naquin went 2-for-4 with a triple, four RBI and two runs scored Friday against the Cardinals. Naquin delivered a two-RBI single in the second inning and drove in a pair with a triple four frames later. Naquin entered Friday's game hitting just .176 with a 34.2 percent strikeout rate in 12 games since returning from the injured list July 5. Even with the slow stretch, he's maintained a respectable .246/.309/.440 line across 192 plate appearances on the season.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Requires season-ending surgery

Duvall, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, will undergo surgery on his left wrist and miss the rest of the season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Duvall exited Saturday's contest with left wrist discomfort, but he's since been diagnosed with a torn tendon sheath and will be out for the rest of 2022. The 33-year-old will finish the campaign with a .213/.276/.401 slash line, 12 home runs, and 36 RBI in 86 games.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: Dealing with torn MCL

Matz has been diagnosed with a torn left MCL, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Matz landed on the 15-day injured list with a knee issue Sunday and will visit with the team surgeon Monday to determine whether he'll require a procedure to address the issue. Manager Oliver Marmol didn't rule out the possibility of Matz returning to the field this season, but it seems likely that he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum of 15 days on the injured list. Marmol said that the team will be able to use a four-man rotation until early August since Dakota Hudson (neck) seems to be closing in on a return.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Packers' Robert Tonyan: Goes on PUP list

The Packers placed Tonyan (knee) on the active/PUP list Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Tonyan was putting together a lackluster follow-up to his 2020 breakout when he was lost for the season Week 8 last fall, the result of a torn ACL in his left knee. Overall, he hauled in 18 of 29 targets for 204 yards and two touchdowns in eight appearances, after going for 52-586-11 on 59 targets the previous year. Regarding Friday's development, it comes as no surprise, as the tight end was unable to participate in the offseason program, making him an iffy prospect to be available Week 1 at Minnesota. If Tonyan isn't cleared by that point, Green Bay will rely on Josiah Deguara, Marcedes Lewis, Tyler Davis and Dominique Dafney at the position in the early going.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Perez: Loses roster spot

Perez was designated for assignment Friday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Perez was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on July 15 and will lose his spot on the 40-man roster to make way for the activation of Greg Allen (hamstring). Jason Delay and Tyler Heineman will remain the top options behind the dish in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Reinstated, starting Friday

Taylor (concussion) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list and is starting Friday against the Rockies. Taylor spent nearly three weeks on the injured list due to a concussion but recently appeared in two rehab games and went 3-for-8 with a run, a stolen base and a strikeout. He's starting in center field and batting ninth Friday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' Nick Pratto: Called up, starting Friday

Pratto was called up from Triple-A Omaha and will start Friday against the Rays, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. After being sent down to Triple-A on Sunday, Pratto will return to the big leagues ahead of the Royals' first series of the second half. The 23-year-old will replace Edward Olivares (quadriceps) on the active roster after Olivares was placed on the 10-day injured list. Pratto is starting at first base and batting seventh against Tampa Bay.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' Trent Grisham: Exits after collision

Grisham was removed in the eighth inning of Saturday's game against the Mets after falling to the ground in a collision at first base. His back locked up, and he may be held out of Sunday's contest as a result, according to the Associated Press. In the top of the...
SAN DIEGO, CA

