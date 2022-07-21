ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Not in lineup for Game 1

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Maldonado isn't starting the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Aaron Judge ties Yankees franchise record against Orioles with eighth multi-home run game

Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees slugger and impending free agent who entered Friday leading Major League Baseball in homers, launched his 35th and 36th home runs of the season on Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles. Judge has now recorded eight multi-homer games to date, including a pair in July, tying him for the Yankees franchise record for the most in a single season, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Can't travel to Toronto

Arenado, who is starting at third base Sunday against the Reds, won't be able to travel with the Cardinals for the two-game series versus the Blue Jays this week due to his vaccination status, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Arenado is 5-for-10 with three doubles and a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Suffers broken right clavicle

Stephenson suffered a broken right clavicle Friday against St. Louis. Stephenson was hit in the shoulder by a foul ball and he was unable to complete a throw to first base a few pitches later. No timetable has been announced for his return, though he'll likely miss a large portion of the rest of the campaign.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
CBS Sports

Padres' Yu Darvish: Fans nine in ninth win

Darvish (9-4) picked up the win Friday in a 4-1 victory over the Mets, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out nine. The right-hander took a shutout into the seventh inning before New York finally squeezed across a run. Darvish fired 68 of 99 pitches for strikes before exiting and his splitter was particularly effective, generating a 50 percent swinging strike rate on the night. The quality start was his third in a row and 14th in 18 trips to the mound this season, and Darvish will take a 3.28 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 109:23 K:BB through 115.1 innings into his next outing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Back from paternity list

Pressly (personal) was activated from the paternity list Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The 33-year-old moved to the paternity list Thursday but will rejoin the Astros after spending a few days with family following the birth of his daughter. Rafael Montero, Hector Neris and Bryan Abreu each picked up a save in Seattle, but Pressly is back to reclaim the closer role ahead of Sunday's series finale.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Not starting Saturday

Cooper isn't starting Saturday against the Pirates, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper started the last five games and went 1-for-20 with a walk and nine strikeouts. Nick Fortes is serving as the designated hitter and batting second Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez: Ramping back up

Rodriguez (personal) has been in contact with the Tigers recently and has begun to ramp back up, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Rodriguez left the team due to a personal matter in mid-June and wasn't in touch with the team for several weeks, but the Tigers hope that he'll be able to return to game action sometime in late August. The southpaw will presumably require several weeks to ramp back up following his layoff, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him head out on a minor-league rehab assignment sometime next month.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Korey Lee
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: To IL with back spasms

Soler was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with lower-back spasms, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Mish says that he doesn't think the back injury is a season ender, but it has certainly bothered Soler for good chunks of the year. Soler is hitting .207/.295/.400 with 13 home runs in 72 games, failing to duplicate his strong play in the second half of last season with Atlanta. Luke Williams is starting in left field Saturday and former top pick JJ Bleday joined the big club to take Soler's roster spot.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Works three innings

Cabrera (elbow) threw three scoreless innings while striking out seven and walking one with Double-A Pensacola on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cabrera was slated to throw four innings, but he still managed to increase his workload to 52 pitches. He could rejoin the Marlins rotation on his next turn through the rotation, though the team could opt to have him work another rehab outing to further build his arm strength.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Logan Webb: Control issues in loss

Webb allowed a run on five hits and four walks with two strikeouts in six innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Friday. The four walks were a season high for Webb, but he was able to navigate the danger fairly well. He threw 63 of 103 pitches for strikes, though his control was not as sharp as usual. The right-hander still picked up his eighth straight quality start while lowering his ERA to 2.77 with a 1.12 WHIP and 103:32 K:BB across 123.2 innings in 20 starts. He's projected for a road start in Arizona next week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Shane Greene: Designated for assignment

Greene was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Sunday. Greene had his contract selected by the team Saturday and he pitched one inning, surrendering two runs on a Ramon Urias home run. He will now either return to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, get claimed by another team or be released outright.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Requires season-ending surgery

Duvall, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, will undergo surgery on his left wrist and miss the rest of the season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Duvall exited Saturday's contest with left wrist discomfort, but he's since been diagnosed with a torn tendon sheath and will be out for the rest of 2022. The 33-year-old will finish the campaign with a .213/.276/.401 slash line, 12 home runs, and 36 RBI in 86 games.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Comes up clutch

Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Friday's 5-1 win over the Giants. Bellinger delivered the biggest hit of the game, an eighth-inning grand slam to give the Dodgers the lead for good. This was his first homer since July 1, and he's batting a meager .204 (11-for-54) this month. The outfielder owns a .208/.270/.381 slash line with 12 long balls, 35 RBI, 45 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 86 contests. Despite the poor ratios, the 27-year-old should continue to see mostly steady playing time in center field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Exits with apparent injury

Witt was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays with an apparent injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Witt went 1-for-1 with an RBI and was replaced in the field for the top of the second inning for undisclosed reasons. The 22-year-old's departure is presumed to be related to some type of injury, and the Royals should provide an update in the near future.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: On bench Friday

Rojas isn't starting Friday against the Nationals. Rojas started the last 11 games and hit .268 with a homer, four doubles, seven RBI, three runs and three stolen bases. Sergio Alcantara is shifting to third base while Buddy Kennedy serves as the designated hitter.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Marlins' Anthony Bender: Moves to 60-day IL

Bender (back) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Sunday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Bender has already been on the injured list for nearly 60 days, so the transaction won't affect his return timeline. The 27-year-old began a rehab assignment in mid-July, and he could rejoin the Marlins after making a couple more outings in the minors.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Nick Pratto: Called up, starting Friday

Pratto was called up from Triple-A Omaha and will start Friday against the Rays, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. After being sent down to Triple-A on Sunday, Pratto will return to the big leagues ahead of the Royals' first series of the second half. The 23-year-old will replace Edward Olivares (quadriceps) on the active roster after Olivares was placed on the 10-day injured list. Pratto is starting at first base and batting seventh against Tampa Bay.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Inks five-year deal with Brewers

Ashby signed a five-year, $20.5 million contract with Milwaukee on Saturday that includes incentives and club options for 2028 and 2029. Much like the extension Freddy Peralta signed a couple years ago, this contract will provide Ashby some financial certainty and it presumably has team-friendly terms if Ashby pitches to his potential. The electric southpaw has had some high points and some struggles this season, but he is well rested after the break and is scheduled to start Monday at home against the Rockies.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Late scratch Friday

Rodriguez was a late scratch from Friday's lineup against the Astros for undisclosed reasons. Rodriguez was scratched moments before first pitch with no explanation. Dylan Moore took over in center field and will hit ninth in the lineup.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy