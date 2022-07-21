ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Virginia Football: Thompson and Wicks Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uwxtw_0gniieWk00

Two UVA receivers were recognized as some of the best in the country heading into the 2022 season

Keytaon Thompson and Dontayvion Wicks were recognized as two of the best receivers in the country heading into the 2022 season.

Courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

Two more Cavaliers were named to the preseason watch list for one of college football's annual awards on Thursday. Keytaon Thompson and Dontayvion Wicks were included on the watch list for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award, presented to the most outstanding receiver in college football.

Just 43 players were named to the preseason watch list for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award and Virginia was one of only three schools (Penn State and Texas) with multiple players on the list.

A Second-Team All-ACC selection in 2021, Keytaon Thompson caught 78 passes, the most of any UVA receiver, for 990 yards and a touchdown. The "football player" also rushed 39 times for 247 yards and four more scores.

READ MORE: Virginia Football: Armstrong and Wicks Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Dontayvion Wicks earned a First-Team All-ACC selection in 2021 after recording 57 receptions for a single-season UVA program record 1,203 receiving yards to go along with nine touchdowns. Along with Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong, Wicks was also included on the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, presented to the most outstanding player in college football.

The 2022 Biletnikoff Award trophy will be presented at the Biletnikoff Award Banquet & Celebration in Tallahassee on March 4th, 2023. See the full 2022 Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list here.

Keytaon Thompson and Dontayvion Wicks were part of one of the most explosive receiving cores in the country last season and they will look to do so again in 2022.

