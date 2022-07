President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media after exiting Air Force One, Wednesday at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Evan Vucci / AP Photo

(The Center Square) – The White House said Thursday President Joe Biden has COVID-19 and is "experiencing very mild symptoms."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden is still able to do his duties as president and that the White House will give daily updates on his status.