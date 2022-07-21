ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

This Royals Defensive Wizard Is Having a Good Year at the Plate

By Trey Donovan
Inside The Royals
Inside The Royals
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AY8dh_0gniiUeM00

KC is struggling, but Taylor is enjoying a possible career year at age 31.

When thinking of Michael A. Taylor, the first thing that generally comes to mind is him being an above-average center fielder who is not great with the bat. That has changed this year, however, as Taylor is putting up career-highs in just about everything. Let's look at the basic stats to begin.

Taylor's slash line on the year is .264/.340/.385 with an OPS of .725. Looking at his best year in 2017 (.271/.320/.486), he hit for a tad more average with more power. Why is this year a career year for Taylor, then? The advanced stats tell the tale of his season.

Continuing to compare 2022 to his breakout 2017 year, if we look at walk rate and strikeout rate for both years, this season is a career-high/low in both stats (10.3 BB% and 23.7 K%). In 2017, he had more of a free-swinging model with a 6.7 BB% and a 31.7 K%. Not great, but he did have a good year in 2017 nonetheless. Let's go deeper down the analytical rabbit hole.

Comparing wRC+ from both of the aforementioned years, this year is Taylor's career-high. In 2017, his wRC+ was 104 (4% above league average), but this year he has a 108 wRC+. Is this a huge spike in production? Not really, but it's still good to see. In terms of offensive runs above average — which is batting and baserunning runs combined — Taylor is at 2.1. Admittedly, that's lower than 2017 mainly due to Taylor's BsR in 2017 being 3.1. Taking out BsR for both, though, he's been as good this year as he was in 2017, with 2.0 batting runs compared to 2.1.

This year has seen Taylor go from a borderline sure-out to a solid bottom-of-the-order bat, but there are some concerns with his approach this year. For one, in true Royals fashion, he's hitting for very little power with a .120 ISO. He only has 13 extra-base hits.

The lack of power could be due to a couple of reasons. One of them is the low hard-hit% of 31.0, which is a career-low by a good amount. Another one is his league average barrel rate of 6.5% (Taylor is typically barreling the ball 7.5% of the time). The most important reason, though, is in his batted ball profile ; he isn't hitting a lot of line drives (21.9%) and his under% is at 32.9. These are the key reasons for his decline in power, but they could even out as the year continues.

Via pitch tracking , Taylor has hit fastballs well at a .304 clip while slugging them at a .446 clip. He has also hit offspeed stuff well, boasting a .300 average with a .400 SLG. The issue is that these don't tell the whole tale. Let's look at run values for specific pitches.

When it comes to any fastball, Taylor is either average or below-average with one outlier. The run value for four-seam fastballs is at negative-2, on sinkers, the value is at one and on cutters, he's at three. For context, Taylor has never been able to hit four-seam fastballs in his career; his career-high in run value is four, which isn't the best. When Taylor hits any of these pitches, it doesn't actually lead to runs even when he hits them well. That's just fine compared to his paltry negative-18 run value on four-seam fastballs last year, however.

While Taylor's bat has been good, with some flaws, his defense is still obviously the best part of his game... right? Well, there's some bad news about that. Taylor is having a career-worst season in the field. He is currently at 0 Outs Above Average (OAA) while posting a 7 DRS. He also has a fielding runs above average figure of minus-2.4. Taylor still shows glimpses that he is a good defender, but it just doesn't show in the fielding stats right now.

With the trade deadline fastly approaching and the Royals looking to sell, Taylor could net a nice package from any team that needs an outfielder who is putting together a nice year at the plate as well as being on a cheap contract for this and next season. He's been a pleasure to watch with the Royals, but don't expect him to necessarily stay around much longer.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Frank Schwindel not in lineup Saturday for Cubs

Chicago Cubs infielder Frank Schwindel is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Schwindel is being replaced at designated hitter by Patrick Wisdom versus Phillies starter Zack Wheeler. In 263 plate appearances this season, Schwindel has a .237 batting average with a .661 OPS, 22 runs and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Yairo Munoz not in lineup Saturday for Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Yairo Munoz is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Munoz is being replaced at third base by Alec Bohm versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. In 46 plate appearances this season, Munoz has a .209 batting average with a .726 OPS, 3 home runs,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Emmanuel Rivera batting seventh for Royals Sunday

The Kansas City Royals listed Emmanuel Rivera as their starting third baseman for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rivera will bat seventh and cover third base in Sunday's game while Nicky Lopez moves to the bench. Rivera has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Bill Self Punishment News

College basketball's reigning national champion head coach wasn't on the recruiting trail for most of July. Kansas reportedly pulled head coach Bill Self and his top assistant coach off the recruiting trail in July, arguably the most-important recruiting month of the year for college basketball programs. The Jayhawks are still...
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Kansas Reportedly Makes Surprising Move With Bill Self

Kansas reportedly pulled head coach Bill Self and a top assistant off the recruiting trail this month. July, the most important recruiting month of the year for college basketball programs, did not feature Self and his top assistant on the trail. "Kansas coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael A. Taylor
Person
Slash
numberfire.com

Cam Gallagher catching for Kansas City Sunday

The Kansas City Royals listed Cam Gallagher as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Gallagher will handle catching duties and bat ninth Sunday while MJ Melendez takes the afternoon off. Gallagher has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.1 fantasy points...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Singer strikes out career-high 12, Royals beat Rays 6-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer struck out a career-high 12, Michael A. Taylor and Bobby Witt Jr. homered off Ryan Yarbrough in a three-run eighth inning and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 on Saturday night. Singer, a 25-year-old right-hander in his third...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizard#Plate#Kc#Wrc
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini not in Brewers' Sunday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Caratini is being replaced behind the plate by Elias Diaz versus Rockies starter Chad Kuhl. In 158 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .241 batting average with a .791 OPS, 7 home runs,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

Royals 2022 Draft signings tracker

Below is a list of every player drafted by the Royals. Each club has until 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT on Monday, Aug. 1, to come to terms with its Draft selections. If a player has exhausted his collegiate eligibility, he can sign at any time up until one week prior to the next year’s Draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Royals

Inside The Royals

Kansas City, MO
397
Followers
331
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRoyals is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Royals

 https://www.si.com/mlb/royals

Comments / 0

Community Policy